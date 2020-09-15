When is Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 6? Start date, time, more

Season 6 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is just around the corner, so, it's time to look ahead to what Infinity Ward has planned for both multiplayer and Warzone battle royale.

Though Modern Warfare is coming to the end of its cycle, and fans are already looking forward to getting their hands on Black Ops Cold War, there is still at least one season of new content to complete.

Advertisement

Season 6 is set to follow where Season 5 left off after the Shadow Company arrived in Verdansk, Stadium was blown wide open, and secrets were left to be uncovered.

So, here is everything we know about Season 6 so far, including the release date, potential new Operators, modes, and even fresh weapons.

Advertisement

Warzone Season 6 date and start time

The sixth season of Modern Warfare and Warzone has been given a confirmed start date of Tuesday, September 29.

Read More: Crimsix defends Nadeshot over HBR Champs play after 5 years

This date, which comes just a day after the Season 5 battle pass is due to expire, was confirmed by the Call of Duty League’s Minnesota Rokkr after they announced their Rokkr Royale event.

The exact start time of the new season is not confirmed and there’s no time set in stone seeing as updates have come out in the early hours of the morning and mid-afternoon. So, it’s a case of wait and see.

Advertisement

#RokkrRoyale is coming!



Celebrate the start of @CallofDuty Season 6 with some of your favorite streamers, @CODLeague pros and more in our $100k #LiveFromWarzone Tourney starting September 29th! pic.twitter.com/IYzDOLgwmV — Minnesota RØKKR (@ROKKR) September 14, 2020

Who will be Warzone's Season 6 operator?

Each new season has brought a new Operator to Modern Warfare and Warzone – and Season 6 should be no different, despite the fact that it comes right at the end of the cycle.

Previously, we’ve seen iconic Modern Warfare characters like Captain Price, Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley, and the villainous Shadow Company. In Season 6, it could very well be the turn of someone like Soap, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Will Warzone Season 6 bring a night map?

Previous leaks have hinted at Warzone getting a nighttime mode called Nightfall, but up to now, it’s been purely speculation and hype – just like the apparent addition of zombies roaming Verdanks too.

Advertisement

Read More: Warzone players are finding secret poison bombs hidden around Verdansk

Given that there’s not too much more else that could be added to Warzone, aside from the previously revealed Verdansk Metro system, we may well see it in Season 6 as well.

On top of these major additions, we should also see a new weapon for both multiplayer and Warzone – with the latter also getting a loot pool shake-up in one way or another as there have been rumors about the R700 sniper, AA-12 shotgun, and AS VAL.

There will also be plenty of new cosmetics for players to get their hands on – including new character, vehicle, and weapon skins, new charms, and even sprays. We’ll just have to wait and see what Activision has in store.