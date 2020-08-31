Leaked Warzone subway stations spotted during CDL Champs celebrations

The Call of Duty League’s Championship Weekend broadcast appears to have confirmed Warzone’s Season 6 plans as a celebratory portion of the stream unveiled a new look at Verdansk.

It’s no secret that Call of Duty’s mega-popular battle royale experience is barreling towards an explosive event. Season 6 is shaping up to be the final stretch in Modern Warfare before we transition to Black Ops Cold War.

How we take a step back in time to the Cold War-era remains up in the air, though plenty of teasers have been littered across the map over the past few months. Developers have long hinted at a nuclear conclusion. From bunkers opening up to the train being added in Season 5, the developers have long hinted at a nuclear conclusion.

The latest string of leaks pointed towards subway stations being added in the near future. Now, it appears as though these leaks have been confirmed, after the CDL Championship weekend stream has revealed one such station in-game.

Well that's not there in game #Warzone #CallofDuty (credit to Mindscrambler on the Geeky Pastimes Discord https://t.co/lLoEU4Esm6) looks like we have some new subway stations coming. pic.twitter.com/2la7aJ6u2Z — Geeky Pastimes (@geekypastimes) August 31, 2020

A leaked metro system that came to light on August 9 revealed plans for seven subway stations spread across Verdansk. One of which was positioned right outside of the recently blown-open Stadium. This new underground network would provide new playable spaces in the upcoming season, as well as provide new storytelling opportunities as we gear up for Black Ops Cold War.

During the August 30 CDL Championship Weekend broadcast, this exact subway station was revealed in-game for the very first time. A distinct change to the Point of Interest was spotted outside. A new subway station entrance was on display, leading to a new underground location. Whether intentional or not,

This iteration of Verdansk was shown towards the tail end of the Grand Final broadcast. Following Dallas Empire’s monumental victory over Atlanta FaZe, Verdansk Stadium erupted in celebration. Fireworks lit up the sky and team branding took over screens in the stadium. Cameras flew by all the while to capture this special moment.

As one camera flew over the location, eagle-eyed fans spotted the new subway station already in-place. There’s no telling exactly when fans can expect these changes to the map, though they’re expected to arrive with Season 6.

The upcoming subway station can be seen at the 4:04:11 mark in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TpvMGIS6VWA

A nuclear finale has long-been rumored to cap off the final season of Warzone in Modern Warfare. This storyline appears to have been in motion from as early as Season 4. Warheads have appeared underneath the map and the upcoming subways could tie everything together.

Keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks. As things ramp up towards the release of Black Ops Cold War, Warzone is sure to continue changing.