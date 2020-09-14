Warzone players are finding secret poison bombs hidden around Verdansk

Warzone’s major Season 5 update came in with a splash, though a few secret additions have been going mostly unnoticed in the mega-popular battle royale.

Infinity Ward literally blew the roof off with Warzone’s Season 5 update. While huge map changes and new content took up the spotlight, a few secrets were snuck into the August 5 patch.

Weapons in the gulag were adjusted without being mentioned in the patch notes at first. Buy Station prices were changed, among other surprises as well. However, one of the biggest additions is still yet to properly be revealed by the developers.

In the latest season, explosive canisters can be found all across Verdansk. Though barely a handful of players have even stopped to notice the secret items.

Throwable Gas Canisters have been discovered in the battle royale experience. Operators can pick them up, throw them a great distance, then shoot them to set off an enormous explosion. They’ve seemingly been hidden around the map since the beginning of Season 5

Players can pick them up, drop them, and ‘start a fuse’ according to button prompts that appear when interacting with the items.

At the time of writing, there’s no indication as to just how rare they are. They can show up at a wide variety of locations around the map and they can make an impact across any of the game’s playlists.

There’s also another variant of the throwable item, the Poison Canister. Instead of dealing explosive damage, this secret weapon creates a cloud of toxic gas in a large area. Anyone caught inside will presumably take damage over time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TR1Upp99M6E

There’s no telling why Infinity Ward decided to keep these a secret.

They’re not the craziest additions we’ve seen in Warzone and they’re certainly not the most powerful either. Perhaps they might play a role in an upcoming easter egg as we get set for the transition to Black Ops Cold War. Only time will tell.

This isn’t the first time a secret has gone unnoticed, however; we also saw upgraded Gas Masks added into Warzone without a peep from the devs.