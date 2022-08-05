Warzone “unplayable” after Season 4 Reloaded causes massive ping bug

Warzone players have been experiencing “unplayable” stuttering since the Season 4 Reloaded update, making it impossible to compete in matches.

Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded update introduced a massive amount of new content and exciting balance changes.

The community celebrates these huge patches as they have a significant impact on the meta and make a variety of different weapons worth using.

Of course, whenever an update is rolled out in a multiplayer title, there’s always the risk that something goes wrong, and a bug starts affecting players’ gameplay experience.

Well, that appears to have happened with Season 4 Reloaded, as a lot of the community are running into a ping bug that causes “unplayable” stuttering.

Treyarch/Activision Season 4 Reloaded has introduced a lot issues for players.

In-game pings are causing huge lag spikes in Warzone

Pinging locations, guns, and enemies in Warzone is a huge part of the game as it allows you to communicate with your teammates and alert them of any danger.

Unfortunately, as showcased by a Reddit user The_Ur3an_Myth, the Season 4 Reloaded patch seems to have introduced a frustrating bug when using the system.

Whenever a player uses a ping, the game will immediately begin to drop frames and cause massive lag spikes.

It’s impossible to know why this is happening, but it’s making Warzone “borderline unplayable” for a lot of the community.

This doesn’t appear to be an isolated issue, with other users in the thread complaining about the exact same glitch: “So when I first read this, I was like surely not, then dropped into a game and noticed lag and thought to test this theory out… You are 100% correct,” wrote one frustrated player.

Another even claimed that they have very little faith this will be resolved anytime soon: “Hate to say it but don’t expect it to ever get fixed.”

There’s no denying that this is a serious bug as it’s related to a ping system that nearly every player in Warzone uses. Let’s hope Raven can identify the problem and get this fixed in the next patch.