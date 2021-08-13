Warzone streamer TheDanDangler hits out at Twitch over confusing “nudity” ban

Warzone streamer Danyell ‘TheDanDangler’ Lanza has been banned on Twitch over a nudity-related Terms of Service violation — leaving her utterly confused.

TheDanDangler has seen a lot of growth as a Twitch streamer throughout 2021, becoming one of the biggest female creators in the game.

This is especially true after a video of her went viral, with NICKMERCS believing she was a child stream sniping him. Of course, her fans and the likes of TimTheTatman who were a little more clued up, let Nick know, making for some brilliant content on both sides.

That awkward moment @NICKMERCS calls you a 12 year old boy infront of 50k people….. and @timthetatman has to back you up 😂😂😂 thanks for the laughs today guys! — TheDanDangler (@thedandangler) April 8, 2021

After that fiasco was cleared up, though, Dan has been consistently growing on Warzone and Twitch, even becoming a captain at the World Series of Warzone.

While this obviously put her in good standing with Twitch, who helped run the competition with Twitch Rivals, this ban could damage that relationship somewhat.

On August 12, TheDanDangler was banned on Twitch, and she later responded saying that she was “wrongly banned” and that she would be appealing it.

wrongly banned. appealing now. — TheDanDangler (@thedandangler) August 13, 2021

Not long after, Dan elaborated on the ban to her audience, including why it happened and how long it would last.

She said: “Banned on Twitch for a day. For nudity. Was never nude and didn’t violate dress code.”

banned on twitch for a day. For nudity. Was never nude andd didn't violate dress code D: appealing now. — TheDanDangler (@thedandangler) August 13, 2021

It’s not clear what exactly caused Twitch to flag her channel for nudity, but she’s adamant that there weren’t actually any violations in her broadcast.

Luckily, as the ban is only for a day, TheDanDangler won’t have to wait long to get the ball rolling again.