Warzone streamer Pamaj finally finds nasty Vanguard sniper loadout

While Call of Duty: Warzone players are enjoying using Vanguard guns, there is one exception: Snipers, which have proven painfully weak. But famed CoD sniper Pamaj just may have found a Vanguard Kar98k loadout that’s pretty filthy.

When a Warzone streamer asks another streamer for a loadout, it usually means good things. So, when we saw that Fifakill, one of Warzone’s highest-earning pros, asked Pamaj for his Vanguard Kar98 loadout – we had to check what all the fuss was about.

Thus far in Warzone Pacific, Vanguard’s snipers have been as inadequate as can be. Unlike their predecessors, they don’t shoot fast and they don’t seem to shoot very hard, either.

But Pamaj’s Kar98 most certainly seems to get the job done, as he was able to shock enemies and impress Fifa simultaneously with it during a recent match on Caldera.

Pamaj’s Vanguard Kar98 loadout for Warzone

If you just want the class before seeing it in action, here’s the full Warzone loadout for Pamaj’s Vanguard Kar98k:

Muzzle : Scout Silencer

Barrel : VDD 660mm 05HE

Stock : Short Stock

Perk : Fleet

Perk 2 : Fully Loaded

Rear Grip : Leather Grip

Magazine : 8mm Klauser 5 Round Fast

Ammunition : Lengthened

Underbarrel: GF-59 Flashlight

While we won’t dive into every single attachment here, he does make a variety of choices that amplify the gun’s ADS speed and mobility. Options like the Leather Grip, Fleet, and Short Stock all benefit those elements.

Conversely, you’ll likely notice attachments like Lengthened ammunition – which serve to help boost the gun’s accuracy at range.

Pamaj’s Vanguard Kar98 class in Warzone action

As you can see in the above clip, Pamaj brings the Kar98 out quite often and produces some serious results when doing so.

While it doesn’t seem quite as fast or as lethal as its Modern Warfare counterpart, it definitely does seem better than the other Vanguard options.

It will be interesting to see how the sniping landscape shifts in the Pacific as more buffs and nerfs come to light. In the meantime though, Pamaj’s Kar98 class seems to be the way to go if you’re interested in annoying enemies from afar.