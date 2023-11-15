Nadia responds to backlash over Modern Warfare 3 criticism

Twitch streamer and former accused Warzone hacker Nadia has responded to mass backlash after criticizing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, claiming that “there is no winning” for her when it comes to the Call of Duty community.

Nadia was once one of the most talked about Warzone streamers in the world, peaking during the Verdansk days as unproven hacking accusations swirled constantly around her — and she never shied away from playing into the accusations.

Since the switch to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, Nadia went the way of many other Warzone creators and sought pastures new outside of COD, unable to really enjoy the game like she used to.

She still streams fairly regularly, usually in the Just Chatting category, and has diversified her content to also be on Fanhouse, something she hit back at critics for earlier in 2023.

Now, though, the COD community is talking about her again after her comments about Modern Warfare 3, and she’s had her say.

Nadia ‘can’t win’ in Modern Warfare 3 debate

While many players have really enjoyed the latest Call of Duty title so far, not everybody is a huge fan. Nadia is one of those who hasn’t immediately fell in love with the game, saying that the game is “overrated as hell” with “trash movement,” also lamenting the fact that “nothing new was added.”

She received a bunch of backlash after the tweet went viral, and responded after she had seen enough.

She said: “I don’t play COD, I’m a wh*re. I play COD, I cheat. There is no winning ever, so I will stay doing what the f*ck I want. Thank you.”

Nadia hasn’t streamed the game much since launch day, while others are grinding to get all their weapons leveled up and the mastery camos unlocked, evidently completely unimpressed with what the game has to offer.

Whether she changes her mind with the big Warzone update in Season 1, though, remains to be seen.