Warzone star Aydan reveals Bizon loadout used for 61-kill World Record

Call of Duty: Warzone players have been grinding to figure out the Season 4 meta. Meanwhile, Aydan is dropping 61 kills and breaking world records with a… PP19 Bizon loadout?

About a week after he accidentally broke the world record for Solo Trio kills with 52, Aydan has broken his own record — again with an off-meta loadout. This time, the game’s highest earner dropped an absurd 61 using a Bizon and Krig 6.

While the Krig is considered the second-best AR after the C58, the Bizon has gotten little to no love. Most prefer the Modern Warfare MP5 or even the Cold War cousin, Bullfrog. But Aydan is a top-two Warzone player for a reason and he proved so while going against the grain.

Blessed with a remarkably easy lobby, Aydan made the Bizon look like a juggernaut — putting its hipfiring capacity and magazine size to good use by downing foe after foe.

Aydan’s best Warzone Bizon loadout

As you can see above, Aydan opts for the “Morning Glory” blueprint and sets his Bizon up in a unique way. Here’s his preferred class for the relatively ignored SMG:

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : 8.7″ Polygonal

: 8.7″ Polygonal Laser : 5mW Laser

: 5mW Laser Stock : No Stock

: No Stock Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

While the Monolithic Suppressor and Polygonal barrel help the gun’s damage profile, the other attachments speed this thing up. The Bizon already comes with a hefty default mag size of 64, so no additional changes are needed there.

Instead of needing to up the ammunition available, Aydan opts for attachments like the No Stock and Stippled Grip Tape — aimed at improving his ADS speed and overall handling for additional mobility. As you can see in the game tape, those perks help him out greatly.

Even after realizing the lobby is on the… more casual side of things, Aydan sticks to his guns (pun intended) and brings out the off-meta Bizon and Krig. The latter still deals a tremendous amount of damage, albeit less than the C58, while having beautifully easy recoil. The former, the Bizon, actually stands up to the test as well, as Aydan seems very comfortable using it.

Ultimately, this Bizon class likely won’t overtake the MW MP5 or Cold War MAC-10in the meta at present. But it’s definitely serviceable and could be a fun option for people hoping to switch things up a bit.