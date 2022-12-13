Warzone star Aydan hit with surprise first Twitch ban

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

One of Warzone’s most popular competitors has just been banned on Twitch as streaming sensation Aydan just has his account removed from the platform for the very first time.

One of the CoD scene’s biggest personalities has just been removed from Twitch. Ex-Fortnite pro turned prolific Warzone competitor Aydan is currently unable to access his account on the platform as a result of a December 12 Twitch ban.

This ban marks his first susppension on the Amazon-owned platform and allegedly comes as a result of “sexually explicit content” on his broadcast. Just what said content was, however, remains unclear.

Though the exact justification for this punishment is yet to be clarified. Even Aydan is ‘unsure’ of the “game plan” moving forward. “Honestly, I’m not 100% sure,” he said in response to fellow Subliners streamer Swishem on Twitter. “I wasn’t really provided any context or clip for reference so I’m just left here thinking.”

At the time of writing, neither Aydan nor Twitch has responded to Dexerto’s request for further comment, though we’ll update you hear as soon as further developments emerge.

When viewing his Twitch channel for the time being, the typical alert appears stating: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

As for when the ban will be lifted, Aydan confirmed it’s a seven-day suspension, meaning he’ll next be able to go live on Monday, December 19.

Most recently, Aydan was competing as part of the $25,000 Sadie Hawkins Warzone 2 event. It’s unclear just what he said or did during this competition to result in the Twitch ban, if anything at all. After all, we’ve seen accounts hit with temporary suspensions by mistake in the past.

Twitch: Aydan Aydan’s previous vods are also unavailable throughout this temporary Twitch ban.

In the past 30 days, amidst Warzone 2’s launch hype, Aydan currently stands as the third most-watched streamer on Twitch in the category, according to data pulled from sullygnome. With over a million hours of watch time and an average viewer count just shy of 8,000, he’s by and large one of the biggest streamers in the CoD space today.