Warzone secret codes unearthed for hidden Caldera bunker easter egg

Warzone players have noticed locked bunkers on the surface Cladera but no way to open them. Now, secret codes are being found across the map, which hint toward a hidden bunker easter egg on the island.



Call of Duty is known for packing easter eggs into their games, whether it’s Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone. These are meant to reward players for completing out-of-the-ordinary tasks.

Specifically for the battle royale, the devs have had ones for every map they have released. On Verdansk, players had the chance to unlock multiple bunkers, while Rebirth Island has one room with loads of rare loot.

Since the move to the Pacific, players have seen bunkers on the surface but they are closed. However, fans think they may have found the first step toward opening these and dropping deeper into Caldera.

Caldera may have hidden bunker Easter egg

On previous maps, players could enter codes at a bunker to get access to rooms full of high-tier loot and they are sold on this being in Caldera too.

A Reddit post by ‘i_eat_balIs’ showcases a pair of images that were taken on Caldera containing possible cryptic information.

In the pictures we can see that the player has run into a set of codes that are randomly placed on objects. This has fans suggesting that these are the key to unlocking a hidden bunker on the island.

One Redditor said, “There are random hatches placed all over the map in the ground, maybe something with those?” While players pointed out that these hatches are locked, that doesn’t mean a method hasn’t been discovered yet.

In the original trailer for the Pacific, we were told that Nazi secrets lie on the map and even saw a person climbing down into a hatch. With Season 2 set for February 14 this could also be linked to the event that is coming with the new content.