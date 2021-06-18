 Warzone Season 4 long-range meta: JGOD’s best loadouts after AMAX nerf - Dexerto
Warzone Season 4 long-range meta: JGOD’s best loadouts after AMAX nerf

Published: 18/Jun/2021 14:47

by Jacob Hale
Activision/YouTube: JGOD

Warzone Season 4 saw a number of huge changes come to the battle royale title, and one of those changes has been a significant meta shift.

Even after a couple of nerfs throughout Season 3, the CR-56 AMAX remained the number one pick in the assault rifle category, allowing players to beam opponents from long ranges.

It received yet another nerf in Season 4 and, while it’s still certainly a viable weapon, the MG 82 LMG has arrived in the game and is already completely overtaking the meta.

Now, JGOD has crunched the numbers and put together the best possible long-range classes in Warzone Season 4.

warzone operator MG 82
Activision
The MG 82 is proving to be an incredible weapon in Warzone.

JGOD is undeniably one of the most trustworthy Warzone creators out there. He knows what he’s talking about and always has the stats to back it up. So which guns does he recommend using in Season 4? Here are the best options.

For assault rifles, you’re going to build them all out roughly the same way. JGOD took a look at the long-range DPS of each weapon and recommends using the likes of the FARA 83, AMAX or Krig 6 with the following attachments:

  • Muzzle: Suppressor
  • Barrel: 18.7″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Ammunition: 60 Rnd
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x

If you’re wanting to use an LMG though, the MG 82 is obviously king at the start of Season 4. You could also use the PKM or Stoner 63, but whichever LMG you use, you should deck it out with the following attachments:

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 20.7″ Match Grade
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • The final attachment JGOD calls a “free” attachment, as it’s essentially a luxury. He recommends one of:
    • Fast Mag
    • Airborne Elastic Wrap
    • Tiger Team Spotlight
    • Raider Pad

Of course, a lot of these come down to personal preference and, as JGOD points out, there’s wiggle room on most attachments.

For example, you might opt for the regular GRU Suppressor on some ARs, making better use of the 19.5″ Liberator barrel if you think the gun is too slow.

That said, though, you should try out JGOD’s builds here and see how they feel for you — you might just find something you love.

