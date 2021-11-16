Warzone RICOCHET Anti-Cheat update confirms new efforts against account resellers

The battle for Call of Duty: Warzone continues, as a new RICOCHET Anti-Cheat update explains Activision’s ongoing efforts. Now, the team is actively going after account resellers in their fight against hackers.

While the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat isn’t officially live yet, Call of Duty’s similarly named security team has been deployed. In a new update, Vanguard’s developers at Sledgehammer Games explained what said team is up to.

The full RICOCHET Anti-Cheat will bring a kernel-level driver and other security assurances like machine learning to Warzone and Vanguard. This is exciting news, but it won’t be released until early December.

Still, the team is already getting to work after the release of Vanguard. In a new blog post, they explained how account resellers are also earning an increased focus in the lead up to Warzone Pacific’s Caldera launch.

Vanguard & Warzone anti-cheat efforts focus on account resellers

Anti-cheat reminder, #TeamRICOCHET is live! We are enforcing anti-cheat security measures in #Vanguard already, including issuing account bans and resolving exploits related to XP earn rates & unlocks. More to come.



Want to fry the competition with a high-level unlock? Earn it! pic.twitter.com/gpQ9UY9bZj — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 12, 2021

A tweet about RICOCHET’s progress included mentions of bans and unlock exploits (which have been quite popular with Vanguard’s Atomic camos). But the attached blog post dives into current efforts in Warzone too.

Touching on that work, the team explained account resellers specifically: “We’ve expanded our enforcement process resulting in more frequent banwaves that halt game access to cheaters and account resellers.”

Warzone has undoubtedly suffered from the presence of hackers and ban waves have not been as effective as many hoped. Many point to the ease with which hackers can buy or make new accounts to overcome such bans.

As such, players will likely appreciate this heightened focus on resellers. If they can make it harder for people to obtain masses of hacked accounts, then suddenly bans become much more effective.

It remains unclear if this focus will actually dent Warzone’s hacking numbers, but players are generally appreciative of transparency. All eyes will turn fully to the RICOCHET team in December, when it officially launches across Warzone Pacific and Vanguard.