Warzone Rebirth money glitch is turning players into “Jeff Bezos”

Warzone players are getting blessed on Rebirth Island as a glitch is giving players so much cash that they are claiming to be richer than Jeff Bezos.

The Pacific era of Warzone has seen its fair share of problems when it comes to money. While mostly Caldera has been impacted but Rebirth has seen its side of the issue as well.

While money on Caldera nerfed to the ground, bugged contracts have made up for that lost cash across all game modes.

Now, players have discovered that these glitched bounties are taking over Rebirth and rewarding players with more cash than they can spend.

Warzone players getting rich off contract glitch

In a Reddit post by user ‘Bubster91‘ they posted a video of them abusing a glitch on Rebirth Island that let them buy whatever they wanted and get an unlimited supply of it.

As seen in the clip Bubster is sitting at the Buy station on Rebirth Island and they are constantly buying things over and over. From Airstrikes to UAVs, Bubster has an unlimited amount of money.

They said this came off the back of contracts that their squad completed throughout the game. However, there’s a twist as these are “bugged.” Completing bounty contracts gives them the amount of money that it normally would on Plunder.

Redditors were having a blast with this and one even called this person Jeff Bezos. “Everyone else in the server is thinking Jeff Bezos just jumped on for a bit of Rebirth.”

Every player on this squad had well over $100K and they kept funneling the money together to buy things while the others provided cover fire.

At the time of writing this, Raven Software have not made note of this issue, so it could be a problem on the close-quarters map in the upcoming days.