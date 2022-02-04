Warzone players claim Caldera is in “great depression” after silent cash nerf

After Call of Duty: Warzone reverted the loadout change on February 3, players are claiming that cash is much rarer to find in Caldera. Now, fans are going so far as to call this period Pacific’s “great depression.”

Accompanying the changes to terrain with the move to the Pacific, Warzone also experienced an influx of cash. On a bigger map, with more-expensive UAVs, players noticed that they were finding a lot more money on the ground.

Then, on January 11, Raven Software explained that they intended to nerf that boosted cash flow. Less than a month later, following an update that reverted the loadout purchasing restrictions, it seems that they’ve silently followed through on those intentions.

Now that players are able to buy their loadouts whenever they want, people are acutely aware of how much money they’re finding. Taking to social media to complain, they’re now claiming that cash is impossible to find.

Warzone players claim cash is nerfed after loadout change

The money got NERFED. I'm talking Caldera is going through the great depression rn — johnny (@Speros_OG) February 3, 2022

As streamer Speros tweeted, Caldera’s cash seems to have been nerfed. Going even further, he said that “Caldera is going through the great depression.”

The timing of this seems to suggest that the change in money availability was done alongside the devs’ loadout revert. As Speros elaborated, “the loadout change is still a W” despite the nerfed cash.

Seeing numerous players reporting that money in Caldera was heavily nerfed despite not being in today’s patch notes. 😞 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 3, 2022

Others have corroborated this realization that money is no longer as bountiful as it once was. ModernWarzone tweeted on February 3 that “many players” are experiencing this financial drought, “despite not being in today’s patch notes.”

If this is true, and not simply a psychological effect of now valuing money more, then it feels like a developer compromise.

In the Pacific, they tried to restrict loadout purchases until the public drop – now, they’re allowing them to be bought earlier, but seem to be making it harder to find the funds.