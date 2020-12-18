 Warzone quiz: How well do you know the Call of Duty battle royale? - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Warzone quiz: How well do you know the Call of Duty battle royale?

Published: 18/Dec/2020 22:42

by Jacob Hale
Warzone quiz
Activision

Share

Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone Season 1 is finally here and as we all dive into Verdansk and Rebirth Island to fight over wins, there’s another challenge to complete – our ultimate Warzone quiz.

General knowledge of Activision’s battle royale will only get you so far here, with tricky questions about map locations, current or former seasons, and we’ve even thrown a few spanners in the works too.

The new Call of Duty battle royale has undergone some major changes since it first launched, probably far more than most casual players are even aware of. From Season 1 of Modern Warfare’s accompanying version to Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War’s integration, the content has been unrelenting.

There have been several changes to the map, weapon pool, Buy Station costs, and many more throughout the duration of the game’s lifecycle — but how well have you been keeping up? This quiz will test your knowledge on all areas of the game, from the Season 1 content refresh to world records. So, getting full marks may be tricky. At the very least, it should test your brain as much as slide-canceling tests your thumbs.

Take this quiz to find out whether you’re a true Warzone aficionado or a complete hindrance to your teammates in Verdansk.

So, how did you get on? Know as much about Warzone as you thought you do, or have you realized you might need to brush up on the history of the game a little bit more?

There are definitely some questions that will challenge you, and possibly one or two that will have caught you out, but anyone that’s been around for a while should at least be getting 10 on this.

Make sure to check out our other Warzone articles so you don’t miss anything — that way, you’ll be almost guaranteed full marks next time a Warzone quiz rolls around, and you can finally brag to your friends that, technically, you’re the smartest Warzone player in the squad.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty League announce 2021 season format: tournaments & majors

Published: 18/Dec/2020 18:17 Updated: 18/Dec/2020 18:38

by Theo Salaun
call of duty league 2021 season format structure
Activision / Call of Duty League

Share

Call of Duty League

The Call of Duty League has officially announced its structure for the upcoming 2021 season, months after the 2020 CDL Champs concluded. This season includes the return of majors, with all 12 teams having a chance to compete for league points, prize pools, and glory.

Fans have been dying to know about the future of the Call of Duty League ever since the inaugural CDL Champs concluded with a Dallas Empire victory in August 2020. In the months since, the league has reshaped greatly, with player movement and organizational shifting, but details about actual structure remained under wraps.

Now, just in time for the holiday season, those wraps have been lifted as the CDL gifts its fans a return to classic CoD tournament structure with 2021’s format.

While the league didn’t get to expand past 12 teams for its second season (like sister league, the Overwatch League, was able to in theirs), fans have still gotten to enjoy a ton of change in the offseason. With the shift to 4 vs 4 already cemented, teams have pivoted rosters and shifted gears. And, with the announcement of upcoming format, fans get to find out how their teams will be competing in the upcoming season.

The oncoming CDL season will include five majors throughout the year, each featuring all 12 teams. To determine seeding for these high-stakes events, the league will also enjoy separate Home Series events that act as group play for the bigger brackets. While these Home Series tournaments haven’t yet been detailed, the return of majors indicates a full trip down the nostalgia lane for CoD fans who miss the days of full-league competitions.

Further, placement in the Home Series group play tournaments and majors helps teams earn CDL Points, which will ultimately impact placement in the 2021 CDL Champs playoffs. So a lot is on the line when it comes to performance at the next level.

LA Thieves Dexerto Awards
LA Thieves
100 Thieves will enter the Call of Duty League in 2021.

The new season comes with a new game, Black Ops Cold War, as well as a return to 4 vs 4 and some iconic CoD franchises finally fitting back into the scene. OpTic Gaming shifted back to Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez’s ownership, so the Chicago Huntsmen and OpTic Gaming Los Angeles franchises are no more. Instead, they’ve been replaced by OpTic Chicago and the Los Angeles Thieves, for Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s 100 Thieves return to CoD in 2021.

In the coming weeks, more news is expected to be announced for scheduling dates and the status of online play in the upcoming year.