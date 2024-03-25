Warzone ranked boosting services give players “bot lobbies” for free SR

Warzone players have discovered some cheaters in ranked may be using boosting services that provide “bot lobbies” to make huge SR gains and fly up the ranks, with a large portion of the Top 250 being accused of cheating to get there.

Cheaters can never be avoided in the ranked modes of any game, with the likes of aimbot, wallhacks, and more, but it’s not often you see literal boosting in competitive multiplayer games.

With question marks around how impactful Call of Duty’s RICOCHET anti-cheat system is already, cheaters are now paying for boosting services that can drop them into literal bot lobbies to farm easy kills, gain SR, and fly up the rankings, all the way into the Top 250.

Top streamer Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier then looked through a bunch of the top 250 on stream and was mindblown to see a huge number of them making large gains of over 300 SR in each game, which is near-impossible for even the best players at that level.

A bunch of them even have no negative SR matches which would be a huge achievement when you’ve played hundreds of games.

Thus far, this isn’t something that Activision has addressed publicly, but with the ranked split resetting at the start of April for Season 3, it’s a problem they’ll want to fix sooner rather than later.