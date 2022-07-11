Warzone players mock the “dumbest perk” in CoD history

Andrew Highton . 1 hour ago

Warzone perks are a huge part of the core gameplay and one, in particular, is leaving fans of the game continually frustrated with how overpowered and “insane” it is in Warzone Pacific matches.

Despite still trying to regain the popularity it had well over a year ago, Warzone is currently experiencing one of its brightest seasons for a long time. With a fairly balanced meta being helped by subtle tweaks and the addition of the well-liked Fortune’s Keep map, Warzone is in a good spot heading towards Modern Warfare 2.

Some of its recent good work is being overshadowed though as one of the game’s newer perks is continuing to frustrate players and leave kills out on the table.

CoD Warzone perk is “insane”

Since its introduction, there has been plenty of controversy and debate about the Serpentine perk as it seems to be a hugely beneficial ability to equip, with very little in the way of consequences, and it’s made getting kills even harder in Warzone.

In the battle royale, Serpentine “reduces incoming damage from bullets, explosives, and fire by 20% while sprinting” and it can mean that no matter how dialed in you are in with your shots, the enemy you’re firing at will escape.

A Reddit post titled “Think like the snake… *become* the snake. this perk is insane” showed off a clip of a players unloading a 60-round mag, clearly hitting a ton of those shots on a mobile player, only to be denied by Serpentine.

Comfortably the top-rated comment said: “That’s the dumbest perk in the Hissssss-tory of cod,” which, aside from its clever play on words, also delivered a strong statement about the community’s feelings towards Serpentine.

There’s also a suggestion by many that Combat Scout is also a bit too OP, but it can at least be countered and has extremely viable competition in that perk slot.

As for Serpentine, another Reddit user had this to say: “I get it here, but when I’m in the same room as someone and I’m shooting them from 10 feet away with an SMG, they shouldn’t be able to escape because of this perk.”

The discussion about Serpentine’s effects will inevitably continue to rage on. As with lots of things, we’ll have to see if Raven believes the perk is overperforming.