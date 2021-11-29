Warzone hackers are bringing chopper gunners to Rebirth Island

Some Warzone hackers have taken their quest to ruin other players’ experience to the next level by combining their aimbot with a helicopter to create a Chopper Gunner-lite.

While hackers and cheats have been around in Warzone pretty much since the very start, they’ve become increasingly more visible in the last year with the Black Ops Cold War integration.

Over that time, the hacks have gone from aimbots, wallhacks, and god modes, to speed boosts, unlocking all items, and being able to go invisible.

It is the aimbots and wallhacks that annoy players most, however, as they’re the two most common. With Vanguard just around the corner, and Activision launching the Ricochet anti-cheat system, some hackers have gotten a little creative with their cheats, much to the annoyance of others.

A clip posted to TikTok shows that some hackers have started combining their aimbots with the helicopters found on Rebirth Island, getting their teammates to fly them around so they can use it like a Chopper Gunner.

One post, which has racked up over 750,000 views, shows one aimbot user sitting in the back of the helicopter and using the FiNN LMG to rain death from above. Naturally, other players can do much about it given the insane accuracy of the shots.

While many Warzone players have previously noted that Rebirth can be a bit of a safe haven from hackers, but that has changed. So, it seems as is if you’ll have to keep your eyes to the sky until Ricochet is in place.

Many viewers have been left baffled by the clip, questioning how hackers have been able to escape punishment given just how outrageous they’ve gotten with the cheating.

It remains to be seen if Activision will crackdown on hackers with another ban wave or two before Ricochet hits the game’s servers, with players suggesting they need to be able to add more accounts to their already full blocked lists as a temporary anti-hacker measure.