Warzone players freak out over Season 5’s upcoming Akimbo fire shotguns

If you thought Warzone’s “doof doof,” fire shotgun meta was wild — wait until you find out what’s in store for Season 5. The Marshal pistol is coming to Verdansk, which will let players run Ghost while dual-wielding… Akimbo Dragon’s Breath shotguns.

The “doof doof” era was terrifying. If your team jumped into a building and heard the ominous double-pump, you knew fiery death was around the corner. But at least you could check UAV or a Heartbeat Sensor to see what was waiting for you.

In Season 5, Warzone players will enjoy no such luxury. Those who decide to equip the Marshal pistol will be able to run Ghost while using dual fire shotguns as their secondary weapon. With details of the gun emerging, players are a mix of concerned and intrigued.

A pistol that debuted in 2015’s Black Ops 3, the Marshal is capable of one-shot kills at close range. Given the importance of Ghost and mobility in Warzone, news of its arrival is causing serious speculation.

How do we know the Marshal will have Dragon’s Breath rounds and the capacity to be dual-wielded? Because there’s already a new store bundle announced for the gun.

In the past, this has been a familiar story — a new, OP gun gets a fancy blueprint that everyone buys to be on top of the meta — so there’s cause for concern.

But this time there’s a mix of reactions. Some players are excited, noting that these attachments alter the gun “in a creative way.” Others are less enthused, remembering it as a “win button” in BO3 and speculating that it “will be deliberately overpowered” to encourage microtransactions.

At this moment, no one knows what the gun’s statistics are like and how meta it might actually become in Warzone or BOCW. Another group of players isn’t even thinking about either of those two modes, as Zombies players are delightfully intrigued.

A common sentiment is expressed by ‘Calwings’ on Reddit, who hopes the new Marshal is balanced but loves its potential: “This is going to be so dumb (in a fun way).”