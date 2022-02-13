Warzone players claim annoying hit reg issues are taking over Rebirth Island

Since the arrival of Caldera in Warzone, players have been reporting poor hit reg and that bullets that should be hitting aren’t. Now, they are claiming that it is infesting Rebirth Island and ruining matches.

The Pacific era introduced a numerous amount of changes such as a new map, anti-cheat, weapons, and more. With more changes on the way in Season 2, players are still losing their minds that hit reg isn’t on that list.

Hit registration (hit reg) is a term for shooting games that means bullets that are fired are hitting the target and registering.

However, since Caldera came into play there have been complaints about it not working and now it appears to be happening to Rebirth Island players too.

Warzone Rebirth Island players report bad hit reg

In a Reddit post by ‘TooTerribleToBeGood’ the user highlights their gameplay where they are unable to kill this enemy despite their crosshair being spot on.

From the clip, you can see that they fire multiple rounds into this opponent but nothing is giving. Another person walks behind the doorway and those bullets hit. But still, the other player was able to avoid the bullets.

According to multiple Redditors in the thread, this has been happening to many of them as well. One player said, “This has been going on to me for a week or so now, seems like something is off with hit detection though, rather than individual players.”

Another user thought it was just another issue of playing on the console. “I thought it was just an Xbox issue but it started happening to me last night.”

There were at least 10 more comments about other people having the same issue in Warzone’s Rebirth Island. With the map set to receive more attention in Season 2, fans are hopeful that this gets fixed very soon.