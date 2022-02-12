Rebirth Island fans thrilled with Warzone Season 2 schedule: “Massive W”

Call of Duty: Warzone Rebirth Island players feel like they’re in paradise as the Season 2 schedule revealed that all party sizes will be available for over a month.

Rebirth Island is an extremely popular alternative to the standard battle royale mode in Warzone. With loads of action and respawns, it creates endless fun for players.

Despite receiving heavy criticism when it was released, this has been the backbone of Warzone as it hasn’t undergone any game-defining changes.

While there is usually a rotating playlist that would feature either Duos, Trios, or Quads, Season 2 is going to let players pick whichever they please and fans are loving it.

All Rebirth Island modes available for entirety of Warzone Season 2

Raven Software said they were going to work on improving playlists and it seems that they are keeping that promise.

💥 With the launch of #Warzone Season Two on February 14th, here's a first look at the Playlists you can expect for the next five weeks! Lock and load. It's going to be a good time. 😎 pic.twitter.com/JEBNtfaXw7 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 11, 2022

In a tweet on February 11, Raven Software hyped up the new season by showcasing the Warzone playlists for the next five weeks.

The biggest thing that players noticed was that Rebirth Island Duos, Trios, and Quads is listed under every single week. This means that it will for sure be in the game until the Reloaded update.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement as many took to Twitter to celebrate what they are calling a “Massive W.”

Streamer BearPig was so hyped for this he even asked Raven Software to kiss him. Not only are the modes sticking around, the island is also set to receiving some changes by the midseason update.

It’s an exciting time for the Warzone community and as the devs continue to improve their game, the fans are showing their gratitude.