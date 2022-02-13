CoD leakers tease Warzone 2 map and location

Call of Duty developers Infinity Ward announced they’d be launching a new iteration of Warzone in the future, and now, early leaks are suggesting that a desert map is next after Caldera.

Warzone took the FPS scene by storm in March 2020, and after two years, players can look forward to a fresh coat of paint for the CoD battle royale.

With the launch of Modern Warfare 2 expected later this year, it has been revealed that an all-new Warzone experience will be coming alongside it in the form of Warzone 2 – leaving the battle royale that fans know and love in the rearview mirror.

Even though details about the new battle royale are thin on the ground, leakers are teasing that Warzone 2‘s map will transport players to a war-torn desert.

Warzone 2 potentially eyeing Atacama Desert location

Known Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofHope shared their insight into the Warzone’s next map, saying “based on what I’ve seen behind the scenes and what I’ve been told I think the new map with Warzone 2 might take place here potentially in the Atacama Desert.”

“This is not confirmed by me and is only speculation based on behind-the-scenes info” continued Hope. While developers Infinity Ward haven’t officially confirmed any specifics, this early speculation has been corroborated by other leakers.

Leaker Hydra9114, who was part of the leaks for the upcoming Snoop Dogg skin collaboration, shared Hope’s notion of a desert map with a tweet simply captioned “Sand.”

The Call of Duty franchise has explored desert areas before with iconic Modern Warfare 2 maps ‘Rust’ and ‘Afghan’.

We’ll have more information on the new map as the story develops, so be sure to keep updated with all things Warzone.