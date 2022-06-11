Warzone players call for major movement nerfs in Season 4

Call of Duty: Warzone players are calling on developers Raven to make major adjustments to the battle royale’s movement system ahead of Season 4, claiming that it is currently far too easy to maintain your aim while moving.

Despite the integration of Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard content in one place, Warzone’s movement system remains almost identical to when the game first launched during the life cycle of Modern Warfare 2019.

That means it largely follows the standard Call of Duty formula, with sliding, jumping, and mantling all essential to master if players want to dominate games.

However, fans are demanding changes to the game’s movement ahead of Season 4 or, at worst, Warzone 2.

In a June 10 Reddit post, player ‘semper_crayons‘ said: “sliding and jumping should significantly reduce accurately.” They captioned their image with: “I know it. You know it.”

Currently, players’ aim is not penalized at all when they jump or slide. They are even able to ADS while jumping, making them a considerably harder target to hit but experiencing no downsides in terms of accuracy.

Despite it following standard Call of Duty movement logic, the post amassed over 2,000 upvotes as of the publication of this article, indicating widespread support for such changes.

One player echoed the OP’s sentiment, saying: “Nobody gives a f**k about realism it’s just not fun to play against people who can kill you with 100% accuracy while never needing to stop.”

Some did offer counter-points though, stating that Call of Duty has always been an “arcade” shooter rather than one based on realism. As a result, unrealistic mechanisms that maintain game speed and ensure regular engagements should be accepted, even if they can be slightly overpowered.

It’s ultimately up to Raven whether they make changes ahead of Season 4. There is already much in the pipeline and players’ requests for movement overhauls may come slightly too late.

That doesn’t mean we won’t see them in a future season or Warzone 2, though.