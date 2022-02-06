Warzone players blast game as “unplayable” ahead of Pacific Season 2

Call of Duty: Warzone players have blasted the state of the battle royale ahead of Pacific Season 2, claiming the game is “unplayable” and that the list of issues is only getting bigger.

While Warzone remains one of the most popular battle royales in the video game world, many fans have taken issues with the game’s lackluster state in Warzone Pacific Season One.

The removal of Verdansk in favor of Caldera was highly anticipated, but has given way to a new map so inundated with glitches and bugs that it’s hard to complete a single game without encountering one.

Advertisement

Activision have apologized for the state of both Warzone and Vanguard but, with the Season 2 update around the corner, fans want to see tangible progress towards a better in-game environment. That remains the case in Season One’s closing weeks, with fans slamming the game as “unplayable”.

One player commented that “something just feels off about this game,” suggesting RICOCHET anti-cheat is not effective and that the game is getting less rewarding.

“I hate being a conspiracy theorist but I genuinely feel like RICOCHET does not work in regular BR like it does in Vanguard Royale,” they finished.

Read More: Warzone Season 2 leak claims fan favorite mode is coming to Rebirth Island

Another player echoed these comments, calling the game “unplayable” and criticizing the consistency of gunfights.

Advertisement

“The hitreg is just terrible,” they said, “[I] shoot 10 MP40 shots in a player’s back [at] close-range and he turns around and kills you instantly with shots at your feet. It’s just unplayable right now.”

Plenty of other players had similar thoughts, with many suggesting there could be a problem with the game’s net code or ping.

Despite reporting solid internet connection, many feel Warzone has been inconsistent in its connection and have been experiencing lag.

Once again, we’ll have to wait and see what Raven say and do in response but, with Season 2 around the corner, many are hoping for meaningful changes to improve Warzone’s dwindling quality.