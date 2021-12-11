When is Warzone Pacific Season 2? Season 1 end date, CoD: Vanguard, more

Warzone Pacific and CoD: Vanguard’s first season is now underway, and fans are already casting their minds forwards with a view of what is to come when Season 2 begins. Here, we run through when that will be, the new content it will bring and more.

The long-anticipated transition to Warzone Pacific finally came on December 8, transporting all battle royale players to a new sun-soaked island called Caldera.

While early reviews of the map are mixed at best – criticism in particular has focused on its speed and flow – it appears as if it is here to stay for some time. Verdansk remained from March 2020 to December 2021.

However, we can expect changes to Caldera, most likely with the inception of new seasons. New content, whether weapons, vehicles, balancing changes, skins or cosmetics, also tend to drop with new seasons. As such, players want to know about Warzone Pacific and CoD: Vanguard Season 2.

When does Warzone Pacific and CoD: Vanguard Season One end?

There is rarely official confirmation of a new season’s start date until much nearer the time, but the preceding season’s battle pass often indicates when players can expect it to end.

Following that logic, Season One’s battle pass is due to expire on 1 February, 2022.

The following season seems like to start on or after this date, meaning we can safely bet on Season 2 having a start time of early February.

What can we expect in Warzone Pacific and CoD: Vanguard Season 2?

Because it’s still a long way off, it’s hard to say exactly what will come with the new season. However, we can use past seasons and the content they brought to narrow it down.

Typically, new seasons bring at least one new weapon to the annual title (which is also added to Warzone), as well as new maps, skins and a whole new battle pass.

All those seem safe bets for Warzone Pacific Season 2. We will, of course, update this piece closer to the time, when more details are available.