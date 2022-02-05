Warzone Season 2 leak claims fan favorite mode is coming to Rebirth Island

A Warzone Season 2 leak suggests that the fan-favorite Iron Trials mode could make its long-awaited return soon but this time on Rebirth Island.

As Raven Software builds on the next chapter for Call of Duty’s BR, players are hoping that the devs take the best elements of what made Verdansk great.

To that end, fans have been wishing for the return of Iron Trials for its punishing, yet rewarding, take to the Warzone formula. So far, however, there’s been nothing from the studio confirming that the playlist is coming back.

But if a leak turns out to be true, Iron Trials could be returning to Warzone in Season 2 to give Rebirth Island a more competitive feel.

Warzone Iron Trails returning soon?

According to a leak by Twitter user ‘Real1tyUK’, the Warzone files hinted at the hardcore mode possibly coming to Rebirth by saying, “Atlantis_Iron_Trials: Rebirth Iron Trials.”

Though the devs have yet to confirm this, people are starting to believe that we’re in for a new era of Iron Trails very soon.

Another known CoD leaker ‘TheGhostOfHope’ further advanced the theory that Season 2 could be bringing the game mode to that fast-paced map. In a list of things coming, they mention “Rebirth Island Iron Trials.”

List of Season 2 content for Warzone:

•Bunkers

•Bomber Plane (Destroys Loadouts/Buy Stations)

•Portable Buy Stations

•Redeploy Balloons (Not a respawn mechanic)

•Advanced Gas Mask

•New major POI called Factory

•Rebirth Island Iron Trials

• 3 new Operators & Weapons — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) February 4, 2022

If this were to come there could be a change in the gameplay to adapt the respawn mode. Even still, if the mechanics uphold what made Iron Trails so great, the mode could give Warzone players something new to love.

This would be the first time Iron Trials has popped up since Warzone’s transition to the Pacific. But, until the devs verify its return, the community can only hope that these leaks will hold some weight once the Warzone Season 2 roadmap reveals everything coming.