Warzone player stealthily abuses enemy loadout drop issue to win game

Getting a win in Warzone can entail some devilish tasks and one player went every length to secure a victory by exploiting an enemy loadout drop UI feature to hide in plain sight.



Loadout drops have been a hot topic in the Warzone community since the Pacific update. While players continue to go back and forth with one another about the change, they might want to start talking about another feature.

When loadout markers are called in, they appear on your screen with a bright blue icon. This indicates the exact location it’s at and how far away you are.

Advertisement

While it seems like a helpful tool, it may need to be changed as a player has found a way to abuse this seemingly normal feature.

Warzone players uses hidden tactic for easy win

A Reddit post from ‘peteoc22’ exposed themself for using a bizarre feature to hide in plain sight. This allowed the player to get an easy down and eventually the kill.

In the first picture, we take a look at the enemy’s POV, which is focused on the blue Loadout Drop icon that indicates how far away the package is. In the second picture, we see Peteoc camping right where that marker is on the opponent’s screen.

Advertisement

Read More: Warzone star Booya reveals new Diamatti loadout that shreds on Rebirth Island

Since the icon is very large, it meant that the enemy was unable to locate them as they were hiding behind this UI feature.

Peteoc sat in this spot until the enemy came right into their crosshair. This gave them a free down and let them push for an easy final kill. The victim of this weird interaction was a streamer and, lucky for us, we have the clip from when it happened.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can see that the enemy, ‘Moonryde‘ couldn’t see that someone was hiding right next to the loadout drop. After seeing this, a fan asked if there was an option to get rid of some of the visuals. “Is there a way to make all markers smaller or go away or be more see-through?”

Advertisement

Unfortunately, at this time there isn’t an option for that, but many think there should be: “There is so much visual unnecessary garbage that pops up on the screen. Let me turn all the visual alerts off.“

While this isn’t a game-breaking issue, it can definitely turn into a more frustrating encounter. So fans will have to see if it becomes a bigger problem that Raven wants to address.