Warzone star Booya reveals new Diamatti loadout that shreds on Rebirth Island

The Diamatti pistol is making a return to Call of Duty: Warzone, but not as the traditional, akimbo dual-wield loadout. As FaZe Booya demonstrated, there’s a new Diamatti class that can give you Ghost and kills on Rebirth Island.

While most loadouts opt for the Overkill perk, in order to get two custom primary weapons, grabbing Ghost has obvious benefits as well. The problem is that you need a great secondary weapon (or ground loot) to pull this off, which is where broken pistols have long come into play.

In the past, the dual Diamatti loadout and TikTok’s two-burst Diamatti class have filled this role. Months after they fell out of popularity, FaZe Clan’s Booya is bringing the gun back with a new setup that’s perfect for Rebirth Island.

As the streamer showed off with dominant Rebirth Island gameplay, this single-pistol loadout makes Ghost a very reasonable choice. Not only is the secondary lethal, he’s so confident in it that he paired the Diamatti with a sniper.

FaZe Booya’s Rebirth Island Diamatti loadout

In case you want to save time and just grab the loadout before watching gameplay, here’s Booya’s full Diamatti class setup:

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

Barrel : 7.2″ Task Force

Laser : SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Rear Grip : Serpent Wrap

Magazine: STANAG 30 Rnd

As you can probably tell, this version of the loadout is pretty different from earlier ones. The Dual Wield stock is sacrificed for a Serpent Wrap rear grip, which offers better ADS speeds to balance out the damage- and range-boosting Agency Suppressor muzzle and Task Force barrel.

Booya’s gameplay proves just how deadly this loadout can be in the right hands. He’s obviously talented enough to use the Kar98k sniper at intermediate ranges, but the Diamatti ends up winning fights in close-to-medium ranges as well.

If the pistol’s damage, range, and recoil are all good enough to win fights against SMGs and ARs, then its mobility (and Ghost) make it a very viable option.

It’s worth noting that, while this weapon is certainly capable of gunning enemies, it only has a 30-round mag with Booya’s build. If you decide to run it, then, you should follow his footsteps and equip a Throwing Knife so that you don’t have to waste ammo when finishing downs.