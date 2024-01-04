Valorant player discovers genius way to counter Cypher on Sunset

A Valorant player has uncovered an incredible method to counter Cypher’s tripwires while playing as an attacker on Sunset.

Multiple Valorant lineups have proven game-breaking over the years, with Cypher’s creations leading the pack. Cypher can be a nightmare for attackers, from secret camera spots to sneaky tripwire placements.

Valorant is still updating Cypher, with the most recent one from Episode 7 being how his Tripwire interacts with enemies and other agent utilities. Sova’s Owl Drone and Skye’s Trailblazer are two examples of this.

As Valorant Episode 8 approaches, one Twitter/X user has revealed a game-changing lineup for those looking to take the enemy Cypher down a notch.

How to shutdown Cypher from B site on Sunset

A Twitter/X user by the name of omengomen posted a video that showcased how to shoot a Cypher trip located at the B site entrance from the attacker spawn. To execute the trick, the attacker has to shoot the corner of a vent, which will go through the map and kill the Cypher trip lined up on the other side.

In the video, the player actively uses a Classic, normally not employed for wall penetration in the game, to demolish the tripwire. However, the tripwire’s destruction is still possible because it’s an enemy agent’s ability placed on the other side of the wall.

Commenters were reasonably shocked by the video, with some claiming that the method surely had to be faked. But one user had another idea, thinking ahead to using the trick in competitive play.

“Bro, what,” questioned one user. “100% banned in officials, though.”

Valorant Episode 8 is right around the corner, meaning a future patch could potentially remove this mechanic. Until then, players should utilize this trick in their matches to catch the enemy off guard.