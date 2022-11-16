The best Warzone 2 controller setting can give you a huge advantage over your foes, so here are all changes you should make to increase your win rate.
Choosing the best Warzone 2 controller settings is important to any Call of Duty player that is looking to claim more kills on Al Mazrah. While changing these settings won’t make you a CoD pro overnight, they can drastically impact your kill potential and overall success in the BR.
Of course, knowing which controller setting to change can be a little tricky, especially when there are so many to adjust. Fortunately, our best Warzone 2 controller settings guide has everything you need to know. So, be sure to use this template before you begin dropping into your next match.
Best Warzone 2 controller settings
Inputs
- Button Layout Preset: Tactical
- Flip L1/L2 with L2/R2: On
- Stick Layout Preset: Default
- Controller Vibration: Off
- Trigger Effect (PS5): Off
We recommend flipping L1/L2 with L2/R2 if you play using the claw grip or want quicker button response times. After all, any delay to your inputs can lead to some frustrating deaths in Warzone 2.
This setting is also extremely useful if you’re using any of the game’s semi-automatic weapons, whose fire rate can be greatly increased by this setting.
Aiming
- Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6
- Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.9
Sensitivity Multiplier
- Third Person: 1.00
- Ground Vehicles: 1.00
- Air Vehicles: 1.00
- Tablet: 1.00
Verticle Aim Axis
- On Foot: Standard
- Third Person: Standard
- Ground Vehicles: Standard
- Air Vehicles: Standard
Of course, like all settings, the best Warzone 2 controller sensitivity comes down to personal preference. However, we find that using a sensitivity of 6 for both horizontal and vertical movement provides the best of both worlds.
While you’ll be able to turn around fairly quickly with these settings, we recommend lowering the ADS Multiplier to a value of around 0.80. This will lower your ADS sensitivity, giving you a lot more accuracy during those mid to long-range firefights.
Gameplay
- Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold
- Automatic Sprint: Off
- Equipment Behavior: Hold
- Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee
- Interact/Reload Behavior: Prioritize Reload
- Armor Plate Behavior: Apply One
Advanced
- Target Aim Assist: On
- Aim Assist Type: Default
- Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00
- ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant
- Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: Default
Inputs Deadzone
- Left Stick Min: 0.00
- Right Stick Min: 0.00
- Left Stick Min: 0.75
- Right Stick Min: 1.00
- L2 Button Deadzone: 0.00
- R2 Button Deadzone: 0.00
Just like with our best Modern Warfare 2 controller settings, decreasing the Deadzones to low values will give you greater precision. While it can take some getting used to, the increased accuracy will lead to more kills and a better KDA.
Movement Behaviors
- Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle
- Auto Move Forward: Off
- Tactical Sprint Behavior: Single Tap Sprint
- Grounded Mantle: Off
- Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial
- Automatic Ground Mantle: Off
- Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Standard
- Plunging Underwater: Movement
- Parachute Auto-Deploy: On
- Sprinting Door Bash: On
Movement may have been nerfed in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, but you’ll still want to be quick on your feet. With these settings, you’ll have the best of both worlds. Setting the Tactical Sprint Behavior to Single Tap will ensure you can quickly run rings around your foes without any delay.
Combat Behaviors
- ADS Stick Swap: Off
- ADS Interruption Behavior: Interrupt
- Weapon Mount Movement Exit: On
- Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium
- Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On
- Quick C4 Detonation: On
Vehicle Behaviors
- Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay
- Camera Initial Position: Free Look
Overlays Behavior
- Scoreboard Behavior: Toggle
- Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate
- Double Tap Danger Ping Delay: Moderate
Best Aim Assist Type in Warzone 2
There are four different aim assist settings to choose from in Warzone 2. These are outlined as follows:
- Default: Traditional aim slowdown near target used in Modern Warfare games.
- Precision: Strong aim slowdown that only kicks in when aiming closer to the target. Best for accurate players.
- Focusing: Strong aim slowdown that also kicks in when narrowly missing the target. Best for players new to analog aiming.
- Black Ops: Traditional aim slowdown near target used in Black Ops games.
While your choice here will be subjective, we recommend using the Black Ops aim assist setting. We find that the Black Ops aim assist is higher than the Default setting, which is particularly useful for any player that’s looking to zap onto their targets in an instant.
Of course, if you don’t like the overall strength of this setting, then Default will be your next best option. We recommend trying out both and seeing which one clicks for you personally.
Aim Response Curve
Warzone 2 offers three types of Aim Response Curves to choose from, with each one having the following properties:
- Standard: Simple power curve map from aim stick to aim rate.
- Linear: Aim stick maps directly to aim rate.
- Dynamic: Reverse S-curve mapping for fine aim rate control.
If you’re an experienced Warzone player or FPS player, we recommend choosing Dynamic for a finer response curve. It can take some getting used to, but the increased control is hard to pass up. Of course, if Dynamic isn’t to your liking, then you also can’t go wrong with Standard.
So, there you have it, those are the best Warzone 2 controller settings. Be sure to use the above as a template and tweak them to your liking. For more Warzone 2 news and guides be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.