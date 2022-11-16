James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

The best Warzone 2 controller setting can give you a huge advantage over your foes, so here are all changes you should make to increase your win rate.

Choosing the best Warzone 2 controller settings is important to any Call of Duty player that is looking to claim more kills on Al Mazrah. While changing these settings won’t make you a CoD pro overnight, they can drastically impact your kill potential and overall success in the BR.

Of course, knowing which controller setting to change can be a little tricky, especially when there are so many to adjust. Fortunately, our best Warzone 2 controller settings guide has everything you need to know. So, be sure to use this template before you begin dropping into your next match.

Best Warzone 2 controller settings

Activision The best Warzone 2 controller settings can give you a huge advantage.

Inputs

Button Layout Preset: Tactical

Flip L1/L2 with L2/R2: On

Stick Layout Preset: Default

Controller Vibration: Off

Trigger Effect (PS5): Off

We recommend flipping L1/L2 with L2/R2 if you play using the claw grip or want quicker button response times. After all, any delay to your inputs can lead to some frustrating deaths in Warzone 2.

This setting is also extremely useful if you’re using any of the game’s semi-automatic weapons, whose fire rate can be greatly increased by this setting.

Aiming

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6

Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.9

Sensitivity Multiplier

Third Person: 1.00

Ground Vehicles: 1.00

Air Vehicles: 1.00

Tablet: 1.00

Verticle Aim Axis

On Foot: Standard

Third Person: Standard

Ground Vehicles: Standard

Air Vehicles: Standard

Of course, like all settings, the best Warzone 2 controller sensitivity comes down to personal preference. However, we find that using a sensitivity of 6 for both horizontal and vertical movement provides the best of both worlds.

While you’ll be able to turn around fairly quickly with these settings, we recommend lowering the ADS Multiplier to a value of around 0.80. This will lower your ADS sensitivity, giving you a lot more accuracy during those mid to long-range firefights.

Gameplay

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Automatic Sprint: Off

Equipment Behavior: Hold

Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

Interact/Reload Behavior: Prioritize Reload

Armor Plate Behavior: Apply One

Advanced

Target Aim Assist: On

Aim Assist Type: Default

Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00

ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant

Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: Default

Inputs Deadzone

Left Stick Min: 0.00

Right Stick Min: 0.00

Left Stick Min: 0.75

Right Stick Min: 1.00

L2 Button Deadzone: 0.00

R2 Button Deadzone: 0.00

Just like with our best Modern Warfare 2 controller settings, decreasing the Deadzones to low values will give you greater precision. While it can take some getting used to, the increased accuracy will lead to more kills and a better KDA.

Movement Behaviors

Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Auto Move Forward: Off

Tactical Sprint Behavior: Single Tap Sprint

Grounded Mantle: Off

Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial

Automatic Ground Mantle: Off

Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Standard

Plunging Underwater: Movement

Parachute Auto-Deploy: On

Sprinting Door Bash: On

Movement may have been nerfed in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, but you’ll still want to be quick on your feet. With these settings, you’ll have the best of both worlds. Setting the Tactical Sprint Behavior to Single Tap will ensure you can quickly run rings around your foes without any delay.

Combat Behaviors

ADS Stick Swap: Off

ADS Interruption Behavior: Interrupt

Weapon Mount Movement Exit: On

Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium

Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On

Quick C4 Detonation: On

Vehicle Behaviors

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay

Camera Initial Position: Free Look

Overlays Behavior

Scoreboard Behavior: Toggle

Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate

Double Tap Danger Ping Delay: Moderate

Best Aim Assist Type in Warzone 2

Activision The best Warzone 2 aim assist settings make zapping onto targets easier.

There are four different aim assist settings to choose from in Warzone 2. These are outlined as follows:

Default: Traditional aim slowdown near target used in Modern Warfare games.

Precision: Strong aim slowdown that only kicks in when aiming closer to the target. Best for accurate players.

Focusing: Strong aim slowdown that also kicks in when narrowly missing the target. Best for players new to analog aiming.

Black Ops: Traditional aim slowdown near target used in Black Ops games.

While your choice here will be subjective, we recommend using the Black Ops aim assist setting. We find that the Black Ops aim assist is higher than the Default setting, which is particularly useful for any player that’s looking to zap onto their targets in an instant.

Of course, if you don’t like the overall strength of this setting, then Default will be your next best option. We recommend trying out both and seeing which one clicks for you personally.

Aim Response Curve

Warzone 2 offers three types of Aim Response Curves to choose from, with each one having the following properties:

Standard: Simple power curve map from aim stick to aim rate.

Linear: Aim stick maps directly to aim rate.

Dynamic: Reverse S-curve mapping for fine aim rate control.

If you’re an experienced Warzone player or FPS player, we recommend choosing Dynamic for a finer response curve. It can take some getting used to, but the increased control is hard to pass up. Of course, if Dynamic isn’t to your liking, then you also can’t go wrong with Standard.

So, there you have it, those are the best Warzone 2 controller settings. Be sure to use the above as a template and tweak them to your liking. For more Warzone 2 news and guides be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.