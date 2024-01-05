Warzone player baits enemy with perfect proximity chat troll

This Warzone player was left stunned after he was baited by a cleverly-timed proximity chat, leaving him falling to his demise and sent straight back to the lobby.

Proximity chat was introduced to Call of Duty with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, with players able to speak to opponents as they traverse the map, making for some very funny moments especially in the early days when it was first introduced.

Now, players don’t quite use it the same way they did when it was still fresh and exciting, but that just makes it even more entertaining when it is used well.

That’s exactly what happened here, as a player used the prox chat to absolute perfection to trick an enemy into making a difficult push, and paying the ultimate price for it.

Warzone player falls for brilliant proximity chat trick

Warzone creator 7th Sleeper saw an opportunity when an opponent flew past him as he sat atop a building in Urzikstan, shouting out “No way my f**king controller dies right now,” once the player floats past to safety.

Lo and behold, that player comes straight over and flies up the zipline, thinking he’s got a free kill — but he had another thing coming.

Instead, 7th Sleeper waited at the top of the zip and sprayed the player as soon as they reached the top, with the player admitting that “he baited me.”

The streamer later admitted that he’s tried that exact proximity chat troll “hundreds of times” but rarely has any success with it, so that’s worth remembering if you try to do it yourself.

Nowadays, it’s quite common for players to turn off proximity chat as it can become a bit of a distraction when trying to play.

That said, for moments like these, it might be worth considering switching it back on sometimes.