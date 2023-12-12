GamingCall of Duty

Warzone players want nerf to “OP” AR with lightning-fast TTK ruining Season 1

Connor Bennett
Ghost character in Call of Duty Warzone aiming gun off building siteActivision

Call of Duty Warzone fans are already calling for the Bas-B to be nerfed as the popular assault rifle has an absolutely insane TTK in the battle royale. 

When the Modern Warfare 3 integration for Warzone finally came about, plenty of Call of Duty fans were excited to dive into the new Urzkistan map and have a fresh start on the battle royale experience. 

However, there have been a fair number of issues already. Cheaters have been popping back up in force, players have been able to get a ‘free’ Dead Silence perk, audio is perhaps the worst its ever been, and some weapons have been flat-out unusable

Article continues after ad

On top of that, they’ve also been annoyed about the TTK – time to kill – in the new update. It’s been called “crazy” fast by a number of players, and that’s spawned calls for some weapons to be nerfed too. 

Warzone fans want MW3’s Bas-B nerfed already

The Bas-B and MTZ Interceptor are two of the frontrunners that fans want nerfed, with a specific focus put on the Bas-B’s TTK – which clocks in at around 580 m/s in gunfights up to 40 meters away.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech
Article continues after ad

“Please don’t let these 2 guns run the show for the next month, thank you,” Redditor KGold535 said after pointing out the Bas-B’s power. “Yup it’s so overpowered it’s laughable,” another agreed.

“The Interceptor, Bas-B, and DG all need a flat-out nerf. The Bas-B and DG also need a nerf in the MP,” another said. “God I just want the Bas-B to be nerfed already. literally cannot compete because everyone is using a gun that kills in half a second,” commented another. 

Related:

Best free games to download & play on PC, PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch

Article continues after ad

Warzone’s first update as a part of the MW3 integration focused mainly on the new movement penalty for Riot Shield users and tweaking different SMGs. 

It’s unlikely they’ll spring into action with a sneaky update to tone down the Bas-B and Interceptor, given that things are still so new. So, we’ll probably have to wait until Season 1 Reloaded before things start to get ironed out.

Related Topics

Warzone

About The Author

Connor Bennett

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com