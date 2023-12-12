Warzone players want nerf to “OP” AR with lightning-fast TTK ruining Season 1

Call of Duty Warzone fans are already calling for the Bas-B to be nerfed as the popular assault rifle has an absolutely insane TTK in the battle royale.

When the Modern Warfare 3 integration for Warzone finally came about, plenty of Call of Duty fans were excited to dive into the new Urzkistan map and have a fresh start on the battle royale experience.

However, there have been a fair number of issues already. Cheaters have been popping back up in force, players have been able to get a ‘free’ Dead Silence perk, audio is perhaps the worst its ever been, and some weapons have been flat-out unusable.

On top of that, they’ve also been annoyed about the TTK – time to kill – in the new update. It’s been called “crazy” fast by a number of players, and that’s spawned calls for some weapons to be nerfed too.

Warzone fans want MW3’s Bas-B nerfed already

The Bas-B and MTZ Interceptor are two of the frontrunners that fans want nerfed, with a specific focus put on the Bas-B’s TTK – which clocks in at around 580 m/s in gunfights up to 40 meters away.

“Please don’t let these 2 guns run the show for the next month, thank you,” Redditor KGold535 said after pointing out the Bas-B’s power. “Yup it’s so overpowered it’s laughable,” another agreed.

“The Interceptor, Bas-B, and DG all need a flat-out nerf. The Bas-B and DG also need a nerf in the MP,” another said. “God I just want the Bas-B to be nerfed already. literally cannot compete because everyone is using a gun that kills in half a second,” commented another.

Warzone’s first update as a part of the MW3 integration focused mainly on the new movement penalty for Riot Shield users and tweaking different SMGs.

It’s unlikely they’ll spring into action with a sneaky update to tone down the Bas-B and Interceptor, given that things are still so new. So, we’ll probably have to wait until Season 1 Reloaded before things start to get ironed out.