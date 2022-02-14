Warzone Pacific S2 Battle Pass bug turns Operator into “Headless Horseman”

Warzone Pacific’s Season 2 patch fixed many of the game’s issues, but players are confused by a new bug it’s created. The Battle Pass “Bundled Up” Legendary skin is apparently turning Caldera into Sleepy Hollow.

Warzone has a long, painful history with glitched Operator skins. Verdansk had a literally invisible paid skin, while Pacific brought about a Battle Pass Operator whose body was impossible to see at certain distances.

The Pacific Season 2 patch was delayed by two weeks so that the devs could fix many of the game’s frustrating bugs and glitches. It’s here now and has improved a ton of problems, while balancing seemingly most of the weapons.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, though, the new update isn’t without its own issues. As players are discovering, the “Bundled Up” Legendary skin (which is part of the Battle Pass Bundle) seems not to have a head… eerily similar to Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

Warzone Pacific Season 2 skin glitched into “Headless Horseman”

LMAO everyone act shocked pic.twitter.com/d9NbEUdjcn — 4C Louis (@LouiCM_) February 14, 2022

As you can see in the clip from streamer LouiCM, the “Bundled Up” skin for Wade isn’t quite what one would expect from its thumbnail. When previewing the Operator, he simply has nothing above the neck.

Unsurprisingly, players have quickly taken to calling this character the “Headless Horseman.” It’s a quality reference to the tale of Ichabod Crane and living proof that Warzone fans are cultured in the ways of literary work.

Advertisement

As you can see in the picture above, Wade does indeed have a head atop his neck in the game. Fortunately, players are also reporting that the Sleepy Hollow version of his latest Legendary skin is only bugged in the menu.

At the moment, we have not seen any footage of the Operator in-game so it is impossible to verify whether or not this glitch will be causing any trouble. Regardless, it’s worth knowing about just in case the nightmarish character finds a way into Caldera.