Warzone October 11 update patch notes: Lockwood 300 & Lachmann Sub nerfs, more

After dominating Season 6, the Warzone devs finally released an update that nerfs the Lockwood 300, Lachmann Sub, and more.

Call of Duty Next provided fans with a first look at Modern Warfare 3 and the next iteration of Warzone. In December, Season 1 of MW3 introduces a brand new battle royale experience, and Urzikstan will replace Al Mazrah as the primary map.

Community members instantly fell in love with the new environment and overhauled movement mechanics. But fans still have a few months to wait, so for now, players can look forward to Warzone’s Haunting event that starts on October 17.

And as players return to Al Mazrah after playing the MW3 beta over the weekend, Raven Software surprised fans with an extensive weapon balancing update.

Activision The Haunting is back for another year across Warzone and MW2.

Season 6 adds a new attachment to the Lockwood 300, which made the weapon “completely broken.” The Maelstorm Dual Trigger changes the Lockwood 300 shotgun into a dual-shot weapon, increasing damage and reload quickness at the cost of damage range, magazine capacity, and recoil control.

The attachment also extended the shotgun’s one-shot kill range to around 10.5 meters while aiming down sight and 4.25 meters while hip firing.

Meanwhile, the seasonal update also introduced the TR-76 Geist. Similar to new weapons in the past, The AR rapidly ascended in popularity rankings thanks to being one of the most accurate rifles in the battle royale.

And finally, the Lachmann Sub Was the second most popular weapon in Warzone Season 5, but somehow managed to dodge a nerf in Season 6. All three weapons finally see a nerf in the latest update.

Warzone October 11 patch notes

Here are the full Warzone October 11 patch notes.

Weapon Balancing

» Assault Rifles «

Kastov 545 Mid Damage increased



Kastov 762 Close Damage Range decreased Mid Damage decreased Neck Damage Multiplier increased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased



Kastov-74u Close Damage Range increased Close-mid Damage Range increased



Lachmann-556 Close Damage increased Close-mid Damage increased Head Damage Multiplier decreased Neck Damage Multiplier increased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased



M13B Close Damage Range decreased



TR-76 Geist Close Damage decreased Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased



» Submachine Guns «

ISO 9mm Far Damage decreased



Lachmann Sub Close Damage decreased Head Damage Multiplier increased Neck Damage Multiplier increased



Lachmann Shroud Burst-fire Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Burst-fire Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased



Minibak Close-mid Damage Range increased



MX9 Close-mid Damage increased Close-mid Damage Range decreased Neck Damage Multiplier increased



Lockwood 300 Maelstrom Dual Trigger Close Damage Range decreased Close-mid Damage Range decreased



Warzone Ranked Play

Closed a SR exploit (Alt+F4). We’ll continue to monitor Warzone Ranked Play to maintain integrity and stability.



Adjustments

Gaia (Operator Nova Skin)

Added VFX to base skin that reflects the same level of visibility as BlackCell skin

Improved visibility compensation

Bug Fixes