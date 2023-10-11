Warzone October 11 update patch notes: Lockwood 300 & Lachmann Sub nerfs, more
After dominating Season 6, the Warzone devs finally released an update that nerfs the Lockwood 300, Lachmann Sub, and more.
Call of Duty Next provided fans with a first look at Modern Warfare 3 and the next iteration of Warzone. In December, Season 1 of MW3 introduces a brand new battle royale experience, and Urzikstan will replace Al Mazrah as the primary map.
Community members instantly fell in love with the new environment and overhauled movement mechanics. But fans still have a few months to wait, so for now, players can look forward to Warzone’s Haunting event that starts on October 17.
And as players return to Al Mazrah after playing the MW3 beta over the weekend, Raven Software surprised fans with an extensive weapon balancing update.
Season 6 meta weapons finally nerfed in latest Warzone update
Season 6 adds a new attachment to the Lockwood 300, which made the weapon “completely broken.” The Maelstorm Dual Trigger changes the Lockwood 300 shotgun into a dual-shot weapon, increasing damage and reload quickness at the cost of damage range, magazine capacity, and recoil control.
The attachment also extended the shotgun’s one-shot kill range to around 10.5 meters while aiming down sight and 4.25 meters while hip firing.
Meanwhile, the seasonal update also introduced the TR-76 Geist. Similar to new weapons in the past, The AR rapidly ascended in popularity rankings thanks to being one of the most accurate rifles in the battle royale.
And finally, the Lachmann Sub Was the second most popular weapon in Warzone Season 5, but somehow managed to dodge a nerf in Season 6. All three weapons finally see a nerf in the latest update.
Warzone October 11 patch notes
Here are the full Warzone October 11 patch notes.
Weapon Balancing
» Assault Rifles «
- Kastov 545
- Mid Damage increased
- Kastov 762
- Close Damage Range decreased
- Mid Damage decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased
- Kastov-74u
- Close Damage Range increased
- Close-mid Damage Range increased
- Lachmann-556
- Close Damage increased
- Close-mid Damage increased
- Head Damage Multiplier decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased
- M13B
- Close Damage Range decreased
- TR-76 Geist
- Close Damage decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
» Submachine Guns «
- ISO 9mm
- Far Damage decreased
- Lachmann Sub
- Close Damage decreased
- Head Damage Multiplier increased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
- Lachmann Shroud
- Burst-fire Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
- Burst-fire Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
- Minibak
- Close-mid Damage Range increased
- MX9
- Close-mid Damage increased
- Close-mid Damage Range decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
- Lockwood 300
- Maelstrom Dual Trigger
- Close Damage Range decreased
- Close-mid Damage Range decreased
- Maelstrom Dual Trigger
Warzone Ranked Play
- Closed a SR exploit (Alt+F4).
- We’ll continue to monitor Warzone Ranked Play to maintain integrity and stability.
Adjustments
Gaia (Operator Nova Skin)
- Added VFX to base skin that reflects the same level of visibility as BlackCell skin
- Improved visibility compensation
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that could kick Players back to the main menu when viewing some Finishing Moves selections
- Fixed an issue that could display incorrect unlock criteria for some Finishing Moves
- Fixed an issue where a random Spawn skin could be equipped in the Operators tab after the Player selects one of the Spawn skins in the Showcase tab
- Fixed an issue where selected Operator Finishing Moves could become reset
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Players from changing/customizing Operators in DMZ when using a controller
- Fixed an issue where equipping a new Finishing Move does not replace a previously equipped Finishing Move in DMZ