Modern Warfare 3 players divided over “unrealistic” movement mechanics

Content creators have been showing fans the movement capabilities in Modern Warfare 3, but some players want it removed, stating that it’s “unrealistic movement.”

Sledgehammer Games teased Modern Warfare 3 at Gamescom 2023, showing off campaign gameplay and informing players about an upcoming beta for multiplayer.

Now, in early October, the beta has arrived, and both pro players and casuals have been getting stuck in, testing out new perks and features, with players like OpTic Shotzzy hitting clips that have sent fans crazy.

One feature of new Call of Duty games that players usually anticipate and focus on is the movement of the game, and Modern Warfare 3 is no different.

Modern Warfare 3 movement has fans torn

Viral clips highlighted some of the speedy movement options from content creators, but fans aren’t sure whether they like the fast-paced movement or not.

In the clip content creator JelloTV jumped and slid around players, winning gunfights with ease, using movement to abuse a mechanic coined by CoD pros as “camera-ing” – where the player moves so fast that their enemy can’t see them on their screen.

But, while some have enjoyed seeing the return of the Modern Warfare remastered-esque quick movement that was absent in MW2, others aren’t so pleased to see its return: “[It] sets a bad precedent that a bunch of sweaty YouTubers can just moan and whinge until they get what they want, which is unrealistic movement that now looks more like you’re an unstoppable cyborg.”

Others chimed in, agreeing with the annoyed fan, sarcastically berating the movement: “I’m going to my friend’s daughter’s birthday. I’m going to show him this and ask if anyone in the Marines moves like this.”

But, with the release of all Call of Duty games, there are going to be players who don’t like the game – and some players have really been enjoying the speedy movement, claiming it makes the game more exciting and introduces more of a skill gap.

For more news on the best setups to dominate the Modern Warfare 3 beta, keep up to date with our dedicated Call of Duty page.