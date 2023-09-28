Secret one-shot shotgun attachment dominates Warzone Season 6

The Lockwood 300 is unlocked at level 36.

Warzone Season 6 adds a new attachment to the Lockwood 300, transforming the shotgun into a one-shot killing monster.

In the aftermath of Season 6 weapon balance changes, the ISO 45 and Lachmann Sub somehow managed to dodge nerfs despite being the two most popular weapons. As a result, Warzone’s short-range-meta didn’t change much.

However, Season 6 also introduced the ISO 9mm, and some players expect the SMG to make waves. And in a move that flew under the radar, the devs added a new attachment to the Lockwood 300 that indirectly vaults the shotgun into meta-discussion.

Shotguns return to Warzone meta in Season 6

Season 6 adds a new attachment to the Lockwood 300, and JGOD claims it makes the weapon “completely broken.”

The Maelstorm Dual Trigger changes the Lockwood 300 shotgun into a dual-shot weapon, increasing damage and reload quickness at the cost of damage range, magazine capacity, and recoil control.

JGOD explained: “Normally, when they add an attachment, it has usually not been a big deal. But this time, it turns the Lockwood 300’s two-shot kill into a one-shot, so it fires both of the shots simultaneously.”

Without official stats, JGOD did his own testing and concluded that the Lockwood 300 could one-shot kill a fully plated enemy in Warzone from around 10.5 meters while aiming down sight and 4.25 meters while hip firing.

Best Lockwood 300 loadout

Here is JGOD’s go-to Lockwood 300 Warzone loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Sakin DB107

Sakin DB107 Barrel: Matuzek 812 Barrel

Matuzek 812 Barrel Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser (-0.48, -51.00)

Schlager ULO-66 Laser (-0.48, -51.00) Stock: Heist Stock Mod

Heist Stock Mod Trigger: Action: Maelsorm Dual Trigger (-0.18, -0.10)

If the Lockwood 300 isn’t quite your cup of tea, make sure to check out our guide on the best loadouts in Warzone Season 6.