Warzone Mobile fans praise “incredible” iPhone 15 Pro Max gameplay

A Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile leak revealed a first look at multiplayer gameplay on an iPhone 15 Pro Max. And it only took one short clip to captivate community members.

Some COD fans may think the franchise is most successful on console, but they would be sorely mistaken. In 2022, COD Mobile topped 650 million downloads, more than six times what Warzone achieved in its first year.

On top of that, the mobile game generated over a billion dollars, close to Warzone’s estimated 1.9 billion annual uptake. Activision capitalized on its dominance in the mobile market by announcing Warzone Mobile.

Article continues after ad

The battle royale title features 120 player lobbies and marks the return of the iconic Warzone map Verdansk. In addition, Warzone Mobile has its own multiplayer mode, and a first look at gameplay blew fans away.

Article continues after ad

ACTIVISION A VPN allows you to play Warzone Mobile in the US

Warzone Mobile fans stunned by iPhone 15 Max Pro gameplay

Apple released its latest phone models, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, on September 22. The new A17 Pro chip offers ray-tracing capability, making it possible for full console games to be ported over.

As of writing, Resident Evil 4 and Assassins Creed Mirage are set to receive iPhone ports.

Article continues after ad

There is still no release date, but we now know that Warzone: Mobile is also coming to the latest iPhone. CharlieIntel reported: “Here’s a look at Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’s multiplayer mode running on the newly released iPhone 15 Pro Max.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A quick clip from a Search & Destroy match on MW2 map El Asilo turned heads.

Article continues after ad

COD content creator HunterTV responded: “This actually looks insane, and it’s not even full release yet.”

Article continues after ad

In 2022, Microsoft and Nintendo struck a deal to bring Call of Duty to Switch if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through.

Comparing mobile and Switch gameplay, COD leaker TheGhostOfHope added: “Really quite good for a phone. I hope to see the next generation of Nintendo Switch do this and or a bit better for COD when it comes to Nintendo eventually.”

A third fan even claimed: “Mobile is going to be the best platform to play COD on.”

Article continues after ad

Much of Warzone: Mobile news remains shrouded in mystery, so be sure to keep an eye on our up-to-date coverage.