Warzone Mobile: How to pre-register on iOS and Android

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Wondering how you can pre-register for Warzone Mobile on Android and iOS? Our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Warzone Mobile aims to put all the adrenaline-fueled action featured in the popular BR game and bring it to mobile devices. The game will feature various Operators, weapons, locations, and the same CoD combat that players know and love.

While news on the upcoming mobile game is rather scarce, the developers are now accepting pre-registrations ahead of the anticipated worldwide release in 2023. So, here’s how you can pre-register for Warzone Mobile on both Android and iOS.

Contents

How to pre-register for Warzone Mobile on Android

Activision Pre-registering for Warzone Mobile on Android is very easy.

In order to pre-register for Warzone Mobile on Android, simply follow the simple instructions outlined below:

Article continues after ad

Head over to the Google Play Store.

Sign into your Google Play account.

Search for ‘Warzone Mobile’ and head over to the official app page

Select the ‘Pre-Register’ button.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be notified as soon as Warzone Mobile is available on Android. Once, the game has been released, you’ll be able to download it onto your device.

How to pre-register for Warzone Mobile on iOS

Activision It doesn’t take long to pre-register for Warzone Mobile on iOS.

Pre-registering for Warzone Mobile on iOS is incredibly easy, just follow the steps below and you’ll be set up in no time.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Head over to the App Store.

Sign into your Apple Account.

Search for ‘Warzone Mobile’ and go to the official app page

Hit the ‘Pre-Order’ button.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be notified as soon as Warzone Mobile has been released on iOS. This means you’ll be able to play it as soon as the game releases on the App Store.

All Warzone Mobile pre-order rewards

Activision There are plenty of pre-registration rewards on offer in Warzone Mobile.

The Warzone Mobile pre-order rewards have been unveiled by the developers after the game received 25 million pre-registered players. You can find all the Warzone Mobile pre-order rewards below:

Article continues after ad

“Ghost — Condemned” Operator Skin

“Prince of Hell” X12 Weapon Blueprint

“Archfiend” M4 Weapon Blueprint

“Dark Familiar” Emblem

“Foe’s Flame” Vinyl

It’s important to note that the devs are also offering another milestone reward at 35 million pre-registrations. We’ll update this section with all the new Warzone Mobile pre-order rewards as soon as they’re live.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about pre-ordering Warzone Mobile on Android and iOS. Make sure you check out our Warzone page for all the latest news and guide content.