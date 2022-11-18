Warzone Mobile: How to pre-register on iOS and Android

Wondering how you can pre-register for Warzone Mobile on Android and iOS? Our handy hub has everything you need to know.
Warzone Mobile aims to put all the adrenaline-fueled action featured in the popular BR game and bring it to mobile devices. The game will feature various Operators, weapons, locations, and the same CoD combat that players know and love.
While news on the upcoming mobile game is rather scarce, the developers are now accepting pre-registrations ahead of the anticipated worldwide release in 2023. So, here’s how you can pre-register for Warzone Mobile on both Android and iOS.
Contents
- How to pre-register for Warzone Mobile on Android
- How to pre-register for Warzone Mobile on iOS
- Warzone Mobile pre-order rewards
How to pre-register for Warzone Mobile on Android
In order to pre-register for Warzone Mobile on Android, simply follow the simple instructions outlined below:
- Head over to the Google Play Store.
- Sign into your Google Play account.
- Search for ‘Warzone Mobile’ and head over to the official app page.
- Select the ‘Pre-Register’ button.
Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be notified as soon as Warzone Mobile is available on Android. Once, the game has been released, you’ll be able to download it onto your device.
How to pre-register for Warzone Mobile on iOS
Pre-registering for Warzone Mobile on iOS is incredibly easy, just follow the steps below and you’ll be set up in no time.
- Head over to the App Store.
- Sign into your Apple Account.
- Search for ‘Warzone Mobile’ and go to the official app page.
- Hit the ‘Pre-Order’ button.
Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be notified as soon as Warzone Mobile has been released on iOS. This means you’ll be able to play it as soon as the game releases on the App Store.
All Warzone Mobile pre-order rewards
The Warzone Mobile pre-order rewards have been unveiled by the developers after the game received 25 million pre-registered players. You can find all the Warzone Mobile pre-order rewards below:
- “Ghost — Condemned” Operator Skin
- “Prince of Hell” X12 Weapon Blueprint
- “Archfiend” M4 Weapon Blueprint
- “Dark Familiar” Emblem
- “Foe’s Flame” Vinyl
It’s important to note that the devs are also offering another milestone reward at 35 million pre-registrations. We’ll update this section with all the new Warzone Mobile pre-order rewards as soon as they’re live.
So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about pre-ordering Warzone Mobile on Android and iOS. Make sure you check out our Warzone page for all the latest news and guide content.