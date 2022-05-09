CoD Mobile players nearly outnumber their console and PC counterparts combined

The Call of Duty series is a juggernaut in its own right, but the Mobile version of the game has become something truly titanic. Since the game launched, it has repeatedly set new records and the latest numbers suggest that it’s nearly bigger than all of the other CoD titles put together.

Call of Duty Mobile was released in October of 2019 and instantly became one of the most popular games in the world. In just a single year the game crossed 260 million downloads and generated half a million dollars in revenue.

For regular console and PC fans, it might be hard to wrap your head around just how popular the game is but there’s strong evidence to suggest that it could overtake its own siblings in the coming years.

Advertisement

CoD Mobile numbers reach staggering new heights

According to VGC, in Activision’s last annual report the company noted that CoDM’s fanbase has run rampant since its release less than three years ago.

It now boasts a lifetime download total of 650 million players, which is more than six times what Warzone achieved in its first year.

“The number of people experiencing Call of Duty on mobile each month almost matched those playing on console and PC in 2021”

As a result, the game generated over a billion dollars, which puts it pretty closely in line with Warzone’s estimated 1.9 billion annual uptake.

🏜🚗 Plan your desert road trip! 🗺 Check out the #CODMobile Season 4 roadmap! pic.twitter.com/MiB9x5QrJg — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 27, 2022

While portions of the fanbase have been critical of the game’s microtransaction-based item release strategy, there’s no doubt that it continues to be a winning formula in Activision’s eyes.

Advertisement

A lot of this success can be attributed to the publisher’s philosophy of including the proverbial little brother in all of its licensed content deals.

From 2021’s Saw franchise crossover to the 2022 arrival of Snoop Dogg, the game is regularly inundated with new content.

Add in an overall rise in popularity of mobile gaming alongside the title being free-to-play and it’s easy to see why the numbers have grown so large.

The game has struggled to find the same kind of foothold in the United States as it has internationally, but if these stats are any indication, the pecking order could be changing down the line.