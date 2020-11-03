Warzone lets you put nearly everything on Recon Drones: here's how - Dexerto

You might overlook Recon Drones in every Warzone lobby, though a brand new experiment will have you thinking again as a ton of surprising combinations have been revealed.

Recon Drones have never been the most sought out piece of equipment in Warzone. While they can be handy if you desperately need some intel on nearby players, they have their limitations. Recon Drones can’t fly very fast and they have a limited range. Not to mention how easily they can be shot out of the sky as well.

So while you might pass them up most of the time, they actually have a few remarkable uses. Before they get off the ground, other pieces of equipment can be placed on top.

If your teammates are in a pickle and they need some help, but you can’t run out in the open, this is the play for you. Here’s a rundown on every surprising combination that’s possible with Recon Drones in Warzone.

Some of the more obvious inclusions that you may have already seen include C4, Claymores, and even Throwing Knives. However, popular gaming mythbusters ‘DefendTheHouse’ ramped things up to a new level with more intricate experiments on November 2.

First and foremost, the team revealed that Trophy Systems can actually be placed on Recon Drones. While Trophies are often dropped on top of vehicles, they can come in handy here as well. With this combination, you can stay clear of incoming explosives, even damaging enemies by flying right up close.

Next up were Munitions Boxes and Armor Boxes. It turns out, these can both be dropped onto Recon Drones as well. It might seem like a niche tactic, but if your teammates ever need armor plates or extra ammo, you can simply fly one of these overhead to drop off the supplies.

Read more: Small Warzone streamer gets 3 million Twitch followers overnight

Unfortunately, the game limits this interaction to just one box. Meaning you can’t stack multiple on top of one another and still pilot the drone. There’s no telling if this is an intended feature to begin with, though even a single box could come in clutch in the right situation.

Infinity Ward is yet to address whether these interactions are intentional. If they are, the Recon Drone could be one of the most underrated pieces of equipment in Warzone today. However, there’s every chance these combos are wiped away with a future update.

In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled while traveling across Verdansk. You never know when you might spot a flying Trophy System overhead.