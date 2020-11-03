 Warzone lets you put nearly everything on Recon Drones: here's how - Dexerto
Warzone lets you put nearly everything on Recon Drones: here’s how

Published: 3/Nov/2020 6:52

by Brad Norton
Warzone Recon Drone gameplay
Infinity Ward

You might overlook Recon Drones in every Warzone lobby, though a brand new experiment will have you thinking again as a ton of surprising combinations have been revealed.

Recon Drones have never been the most sought out piece of equipment in Warzone. While they can be handy if you desperately need some intel on nearby players, they have their limitations. Recon Drones can’t fly very fast and they have a limited range. Not to mention how easily they can be shot out of the sky as well.

So while you might pass them up most of the time, they actually have a few remarkable uses. Before they get off the ground, other pieces of equipment can be placed on top.

If your teammates are in a pickle and they need some help, but you can’t run out in the open, this is the play for you. Here’s a rundown on every surprising combination that’s possible with Recon Drones in Warzone.

Warzone Recon Drone
Infinity Ward
A shocking amount of equipment can be deployed on Recon Drones in Warzone.

Some of the more obvious inclusions that you may have already seen include C4, Claymores, and even Throwing Knives. However, popular gaming mythbusters ‘DefendTheHouse’ ramped things up to a new level with more intricate experiments on November 2.

First and foremost, the team revealed that Trophy Systems can actually be placed on Recon Drones. While Trophies are often dropped on top of vehicles, they can come in handy here as well. With this combination, you can stay clear of incoming explosives, even damaging enemies by flying right up close.

Next up were Munitions Boxes and Armor Boxes. It turns out, these can both be dropped onto Recon Drones as well. It might seem like a niche tactic, but if your teammates ever need armor plates or extra ammo, you can simply fly one of these overhead to drop off the supplies.

Unfortunately, the game limits this interaction to just one box. Meaning you can’t stack multiple on top of one another and still pilot the drone. There’s no telling if this is an intended feature to begin with, though even a single box could come in clutch in the right situation.

Infinity Ward is yet to address whether these interactions are intentional. If they are, the Recon Drone could be one of the most underrated pieces of equipment in Warzone today. However, there’s every chance these combos are wiped away with a future update.

In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled while traveling across Verdansk. You never know when you might spot a flying Trophy System overhead.

How to get a Juggernaut suit in Warzone’s Bunkers

Published: 3/Nov/2020 1:02

by Brad Norton
Warzone Juggernaut Suit
Infinity Ward

Juggernaut suits have become more and more common throughout Warzone lately so here’s how you can grab one for yourself thanks to the bunkers spread across Verdansk.

Warzone lets you bump your health up thanks to some trusty armor plates. Beyond this, however, Juggernaut suits are the only way to exceed the standard health limit. These upgrades were quite rare in earlier seasons though players have been finding them more consistently than ever before.

Juggernauts can be frustrating to deal with given their crazy buffs and powerful miniguns. Therefore, it’s crucial you know how to get them so you can put a stop to enemy teams in hot pursuit.

Through the latest season, bunkers have been hiding some extremely rare loot, including the Juggernaut Killstreak. If you’re struggling to break in or simply want to stop opposing players in their tracks, here’s what you need to know.

Open every Supply Box for a Red Keycard

Warzone keycard
Infinity Ward
Make sure you open every Supply Box for a chance at finding a Red Keycard.

First and foremost, you’ll need to get into a habit of opening every single Supply Box. A Red Keycard is needed to access various bunkers across the map. The only way to obtain these Keycards is to open Supply Boxes.

They’re classified as a rare item, so it could take a while to stumble upon them. Just be sure to never skip any boxes in your line of sight, you never know which might contain what you’re looking for.

Once you’ve obtained a Red Keycard, it will appear right next to your health bar. Now it’s time to travel across the map and put it to good use.

Travel to bunkers scattered around Verdansk

Warzone Bunker
Infinity Ward
10 Bunkers are scattered across the map, though only five can be opened with a Red Keycard.

If you’ve been playing Warzone over the past few seasons, there’s a good chance you’ve been to a few bunkers already. There are 10 bunkers all up, though only five of them can be accessed with your newly acquired Red Keycard.

You’ll need to check your map and find which of these five bunkers is the closest. Just keep in mind that all of them are spread out on the outer reaches of Verdansk. So be sure not to head too far outside of the circle.

Once you’ve entered the Keycard and opened the bunker door, it’s time to reap the rewards. A Juggernaut Killstreak could be awaiting you inside, though it’s completely up to chance. Extremely powerful loot is guaranteed, though you’ll be treated to a mix of items.

From an Enhanced Gas Mask to a Specialist Bonus Coin or even an Advanced UAV, a powerful piece of equipment will be inside. This is your best bet at obtaining a Juggernaut suit in each and every game.

Warzone Bunkers
Infinity Ward
A look at all five bunker locations that can be accessed with a Red Keycard.

With a Juggernaut on your side, it’s near impossible to lose. Just keep an eye out for killstreaks raining down from above, otherwise, you should be able to take out enemy teams without much of a hassle.

Given just how prominent they’ve been throughout Season 6, there’s a chance Infinity Ward scales Juggernauts back in a future update. But for the time being, expect to see one in almost every match thanks to this method.