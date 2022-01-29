Warzone hacker grants TimTheTatman’s wish with flying car cheat

Warzone players have been dealing with a flying car hack that takes the wheels to the sky. After begging for someone to pick him up, TimTheTatman’s dreams came true as he got to experience this first hand.

The Warzone flying car cheat has been creating chaos in Season 1 of the Pacific. Players were losing their minds when they first saw this as no one thought this could ever be a thing.

Now, numerous clips have surfaced showing the wild hack in action. One edition on Rebirth Island even saw this four-wheeled machine take out a helicopter from the air.

While it has been ruining games, some streamers like TimTheTatman have been asking for a hacker to take him up so they can farm views, and it seems his wish has been granted.

TimTheTatman gets Warzone flying car hack experience

Tim was playing Warzone with TeeP, Merk and DougisRaw when he first experienced the infamous flying car. After waiting patiently (and some asking), he finally got to soar the skies as well.

honestly idk why people are complaining about the current state of warzone I think it’s fine🤗 pic.twitter.com/I7hpPu28iU — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) January 25, 2022

He posted a clip on Twitter where he continuously pleaded for a hacker in his game to come scoop him up and bring him to the sky. “Bro if you’re watching come pick me up, I want to ride.”

Turns out the cheater had his stream open as moments later they came down from the clouds and let the YouTube streamer aboard the vehicle.

The hacker took him for a ride around Caldera before he was ultimately sniped and then dropped down to his death.

Despite this being a game-breaking hack, Tim still kept his spirits up. “A lot of you are probably like ‘this is shambles’ honestly I agree, and I kind of love it.”

Even though this isn’t a great look for the game, at least it has produced some of the greatest clips to come in Warzone’s history.