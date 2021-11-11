Warzone hacker dies in most embarrassing way possible

It’s often said that Warzone hackers are those that are bad at the game just trying to find a way to enjoy it — and this cheater died in the most embarrassing way possible, giving real credence to the theory.

Hacking has been a major problem in Warzone for almost as long as the game has been around.

We’ve seen top streamers be accused of hacking on a near-daily basis, and regular ban waves to wipe out the worst offenders from Verdansk.

Now, with the RICOCHET anti-cheat system having been announced and arriving in Warzone with the Vanguard integration, it looks as though hackers are getting their last days of fun in — but it’s not going brilliantly for some.

Mr-Bubbles777 was trying to play some Warzone when he got killed by a hacker. He chose to spectate the player, and witnessed perhaps one of the most embarrassing deaths you’ll ever see.

The player ‘itsdcbgames’ — whose name links to a Facebook page for Warzone cheating and has multiple Activision accounts with insane K/D ratios — was having some serious trouble pushing a player above them.

They threw grenades in abundance, even using a Munitions Box to collect more, but didn’t even step foot on the stairs. Instead, on the final Semtex in their collection, itsdcb games hit the ceiling with a grenade, promptly throwing up both the ammo box and himself.

These are the kinds of players you dream of coming up against (if they weren’t hacking) in Warzone, clearly not great at the game and doing anything they can to get some kills and wins.

Itsdcbgames was obviously seriously embarrassed by the death, immediately letting himself die rather than let the show go any longer.

Needless to say, when RICOCHET does arrive in Warzone, these players are going to have some serious teething pains.