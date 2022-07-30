Warzone guru reveals simple trick to improve Cooper Carbine TTK in Season 4 Reloaded

Joe Craven . Last updated: Jul 30, 2022

Warzone YouTuber IceManIsaac has outlined a simple trick to instantly buff the Cooper Carbine assault rifle, revealing that a certain ammo type dramatically improves time-to-kill (TTK).

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded dropped on 28 July, bringing a fresh shake-up to the battle royale’s meta and, barring any shocks, ending the NZ-41’s dominance with a hefty nerf.

As a result, devoted Warzone players are seeking out the next dominant weapon and, while only one Cooper Carbine attachment received a buff, the Vanguard assault rifle could become meta as a result of one attachment.

In a July 29 YouTube video, Warzone expert and content creator IceManIsaac outlined his go-to loadouts following the Reloaded adjustments. Among the Armaguerra and Marco 5, he highlighted how to instantly buff the Cooper Carbine.

IceManIsaac reveals instant trick to buff Cooper Carbine’s TTK

Almost all Warzone classes make use of ‘Lengthened’ ammunition, an attachment that augments bullet velocity at no cost to the user.

However, the Cooper Carbine has another option – ‘Compressed’ ammo. Instead of targeting bullet velocity it buffs fire rate, taking it to 968rpm instead of the low 800s (depending on the exact set of attachments being used).

The result is a significantly improved TTK, pushing it amongst the very best weapons in the game on that particular metric.

“[The Compressed ammo] then makes the Cooper significantly better than all of its adversaries,” he said. “It adds a little bit of recoil but is completely negligible… this is by far my favorite weapon for Solos.”

Isaac’s full recommended Cooper Carbine loadout is detailed below:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom

22” Cooper Custom Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Cooper Custom Padded

Cooper Custom Padded Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: On-Hand

On-Hand Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Compressed Rounds

Compressed Rounds Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Timestamp: 2:10

As the AR’s base fire rate is already high, players should definitely rock the 60 Round Drums to minimize reloading and stay in the action for as long as possible.

If you do struggle with recoil control you can stick with Lengthened but, provided you hit your shots, Compressed Ammo will kill as quickly as possible.