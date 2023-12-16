Warzone devs fix “busted” Tyr Snakeshot in emergency MW3 patch

Players hopping into MW3’s Warzone noticed that Akimbo Tyrs with Snakeshot ammo were capable of consistently one-shotting people, leading to CoD’s devs deploying an emergency patch that removed the attachment entirely.

There have been some very broken guns in Call of Duty‘s long history. Even as far back as the Akimbo 1887s, weapons that could one shot at long-range have been a pain point for players, and people aren’t fans of being one-shot without being able to react.

And, with history naturally repeating itself, Akimbo Tyrs with Snakeshot rounds were discovered to be incredibly strong, so much so that players using the combo thought it may have been one of the most broken in CoD history.

However, MW3’s devs have quickly stepped in and disabled Snakeshot on the Tyr in a move that may have saved the Warzone meta over the holidays.

Weapon nerfs are pretty common in CoD as players figure out which weapon and attachment combos are the strongest. Even with an experienced dev team, it isn’t always possible for devs to sniff out the most broken combinations before players discover them.

This became abundantly clear after players started abusing Snakeshot on Akimbo Tyrs to consistently one-shot their opponent in record time. Some players were fully wiping squads before they could even fire a shot.

As a result, Raven have stepped in and made a balance adjustment that’s near-unprecedented for the CoD series: They removed Snakeshot entirely.

While it’s still possible to use in private playlists and is still visible in-game, the attachment can’t be used at all in public matches. Snakeshot rounds have effectively been removed from both Warzone and MW3.

“We are actively exploring ways to balance it in the future, in conjunction with other planned adjustments. We want everyone to enjoy themselves over the holidays… within reason.” stated Raven Software, the devs behind Warzone.

The response from Warzone and MW3 players has been almost universal praise, with many already tired of the Tyr meta despite the weapon being meta for less than a day. It’s yet unclear when Snakeshot rounds will be re-enabled.

