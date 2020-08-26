Warzone finally planning to open Verdansk’s ‘Metro’ subway in Season 6

Warzone is set to get another major map overhaul in Season 6, according to new Modern Warfare leaks; the battle royale map will now be connected by multiple Metro stations, after five seasons of Verdansk subway keeping its doors closed.

Modern Warfare’s battle royale has undergone some pretty drastic map changes in its last few seasonal updates. Most recently, Warzone added an Apex Legends style train that chugs around the map, and blew open its iconic center-stage Stadium.

Infinity Ward is apparently planning to finally add the long-teased Metro subway system to the battle royale next season now too. That means changes to a number of points of interest, including Stadium, Airport, Promenade, and some portions of downtown Verdansk.

The image leak, which was recently rediscovered after first being uncovered by BKTOOR_ in early August, shows seven stops for Verdansk's new “Metro” system.

تمت اضافة انتل جديد

الاسبوع السادس - الخطوة السابعة

menu_intel_w6_s7 pic.twitter.com/JOTgaJIyAG — ᴮᴷᵀᴼᴼᴿ (@BKTOOR_) August 8, 2020

According to BKTOOR_, these leaked map images will be collectible in Warzone during Season 5. They suggested the new intel would be available in the "sixth week," during the "seventh step" of a potential series of seasonal easter eggs or challenges.

The Season 6 subway appears to already have a predetermined route, and will travel to the same seven stations. The potential Metro stops are as follows:

Possible new Metro subway stations

M1 ⁠— Verdansk International Airport

M2 ⁠— Verdansk Stadium

M3 ⁠— Gorengard Lumber Yard

M4 ⁠— Downtown Tavorsk District

M5 ⁠— Barakett Promenade East

M6 ⁠— Verdansk Train Station

M7 ⁠— Torsk Bloc

It’s worth noting these projected subway stops may change slightly heading into Season 6 too. Infinity Ward has proven they are happy to swap and change POIs in the battle royale for each season, so that could well happen again.

Black Ops Cold War is also on the horizon, and that’s tipped to take Warzone back into the early 1980s. Verdansk could have been a very different place 40 years ago; Treyarch may overhaul much of the original map to show that change.

This revelation the Verdansk subway will finally be opening seems to also confirm the long-teased Season 6 storyline. An unbuilt warhead, uncovered by players in Bunker 11 as part of a Season 4 easter egg, was “snuck in under Verdansk.”

Call of Duty insiders are tipping this mysterious nuclear weapon to be the “grand finale” of Warzone’s opening Modern Warfare era. Battle royale players could even find clues about the impending detonation in the subways.

It’s worth keeping in mind Infinity Ward has yet to officially confirm the 'Metro' coming to Verdansk though. Season 5's Reloaded patch only just dropped, so the devs will likely let that update breathe before announcing anything new.