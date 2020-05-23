CoD 2020 Black Ops teasers in Warzone Bunker 11: Nuke, RC-XD, more

Warzone’s Bunker 11 is the hot topic of conversation and could be giving some of the biggest teasers for 2020's Call of Duty, rumored to be called Black Ops Cold War.

Teasers for Call of Duty 2020 have been expected to land in May for some time. With YouTubers TheGamingRevolution and LongSensation pitching in on the speculation, fans have been eagerly awaiting some intel on the next installment.

Following May 18’s Warzone update, the bunkers have been open for business. But specifically, it appears that Bunker 11 holds all the answers — so let's join the dots! Although for those reading on, here’s your spoiler warning for the Bunker 11 easter egg!

Black Ops: Cold War in Warzone?

Alongside the nuke that has been spotted in Bunker 11, there is a war room that looks reminiscent of the one featured in the U.S.D.D mission from the Black Ops 1 campaign.

On top of that, there is a ‘big red button’ inside the server room, which many believe is related to the nuke that is also housed inside of the bunker — something that plenty are tying to a potential in-game live event that could be on the horizon.

But, that’s not all. The frame of the trademark RC-XD from the Black Ops series has been spotted in a hut just west of the Prison POI in Verdansk.

Add the fact that there is still a yet-to-be-discovered easter egg pertaining to the computers dotted all over Verdansk and there is reason to believe that whatever Activision has up their sleeves directly relates to Call of Duty 2020.

Modern Warfare & Warzone patch notes

At the foot of Modern Warfare and Warzone’s May 18 patch notes, there was a cryptic message which fans have been attempting to decipher.

The very end of the patch notes has this 🤔 https://t.co/DeBn8VYmeX pic.twitter.com/50tEcJNceM — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) May 19, 2020

As expected, one shrewd fan has potentially cracked the code of redacted messages scattered all around Verdansk, claiming that the message reads: “Number station Rusalka is Protocol Yellow. Activate Sleeper Cells system. Project Nova is inbound. Awaiting correct authorization.”

If that’s the case, the use of ‘sleeper cells’ is a clear point in the direction of the Black Ops 1 campaign, where Alex Mason’s narrative revolves around him being a brainwashed sleeper agent who’d been captured by Soviet hostiles in a bid to extract information.

Adding to that, ‘Project Nova’ refers to the development of Nova 6 — a biochemical weapon which was developed by Nazi, Soviet, and Coalescence scientists as part of Black Ops storyline, and was deployed via – you guessed it – a nuclear warhead (V2 rocket).

So what does all this mean? Well with plenty anticipating a live event to be imminent, there’s scope for Verdansk’s landscape to be altered via a catastrophic event that ties into the aforementioned Black Ops’ lore. Moreover, this would lineup with various claims that Warzone will host Call of Duty 2020 teasers — the first of its kind in the game’s history.