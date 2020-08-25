Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update patch notes

Season 5 of Modern Warfare and Warzone is just a few weeks old but Infinity Ward has already introduced a major shakeup to the experience with a newly ‘reloaded’ roadmap. Here’s every change that was introduced with the August 24 patch.

Infinity Ward released the latest season of Modern Warfare and Warzone at the beginning of August. Just a few weeks later and the roadmap has already been updated as a new limited-time event has arrived along with all-new maps, modes, and more.

The Season 5 Reloaded update dropped with an assortment of new content but that’s only the beginning of what’s on offer. New Games of Summer trials will test your skills in all-new ways and provide a handful of exclusive rewards to boot.

From the new LMG to fresh modes and all the content in between, here’s a complete overview of the latest Modern Warfare and Warzone update.

When was the Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update?

The brand-new update went live at 11 PM PT on August 24 or 2 AM ET on August 25. It marks the most significant patch since the Season 5 overhaul earlier in the month. Here’s how the patch weighed in across every platform:

PlayStation 4: 10.6GB

Xbox One: 14.09GB

PC: 11.3GB (F2P) / 17.6GB (Premium)

Much of the new content was available right away for free Warzone players. However, certain modes were restricted to the core Modern Warfare multiplayer experience as per usual.

Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Roadmap

Below is the brand-new roadmap for Season 5 Reloaded. Detailing all of the new content available to players right now, along with what to expect down the line as the Games of Summer kicks off on August 28.

What's new in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded?

For the mid-season update, players are able to get their hands on an all-new LMG right out of the gate. The FiNN LMG comes in as an “agile, mobile, and hostile” weapon that aims to push the weapon class further than ever before.

Rather than weighing you down as a bulky weapon, the FiNN features “exceptional full-auto accuracy while still being lightweight.” This is intended to “blur the line between Assault Rifles and LMGs,” according to the latest blog post.

You can unlock the FiNN in two ways through the Reloaded update. Either by purchasing the new ‘Mainframe” cosmetic bundle. Or simply by beating a new in-game challenge.

A new mode is also now available to Warzone players in Season 5 Reloaded. King Slayer will be available for the rest of the season and looks to blend the battle royale experience with team deathmatch.

Every kill you secure will add to your team’s point total in this mode. If you happen to be one of the top five teams in the lobby at any point in time, your best player will be marked as a ‘king’ for all to see. If anyone is able to take down your king, they’ll be handed a killstreak for their efforts.

You’ll need to keep an eye on the circle throughout this playlist as well. Instead of a static zone that shrinks over time, the circle will constantly be moving around the map.

What's new in Modern Warfare Multiplayer for Season 5 Reloaded?

Alongside the new Warzone offerings is an assortment of Modern Warfare content as well. Firstly, players can expect to load into a new Gunfight map on August 28 with the arrival of the Games of Summer.

The new battlefield takes Warzone’s recently opened stadium, offering a new space for 2v2 action. “It’s a much smaller play space in the Gunfight mode,” the blog post explained. So don’t go in expecting the exact same layout you’ve grown accustomed to in Verdansk.

Additionally, Ground War is receiving a new playlist with the Reloaded update. Available today, Ground War Reinforce shakes up the large-scale mode in a unique way. Three flags dropped towards the center of any given map.

If you happen to die during the match, there’s no respawning unless your team captures one of these flags. In order to win a round, one team will need to dominate and take control of all three flags at once.

The full patch notes for the August 24 Warzone and Modern Warfare update can be found below.

PLAYLIST UPDATE

MODERN WARFARE:

Ground War

Ground War Reinforce (32 players)

Blueprint Gunfight

Shoot the Ship

Face Off Verdansk Stadium (2v2)

WARZONE:

BR Solos

BR Duos

BR Trios

BR Quads

Plunder: Quads

King Slayer Trios

GENERAL FIXES:

Ground War: You can now spawn on APCs even while they're in combat, just as long as the vehicle isn’t low on health

You can now inspect your weapon during infil sequences!

Fix for a bug where players could see Tracker footprints on the ground after respawning, even when they don’t have the perk equipped

Fix for an issue where the Riot Shield could appear sideways in the preview screen

Also, fixed a bug where the Riot Shied could appear crooked in the squad walk

Fixed a bug where using Flaming Throwing Knives would not reset Dead Silence

Season 5 Week 1 challenge reads: "Call in the Personal UAV Killstreak 7 Times." Should be written as Personal Radar

The Week 1 challenge reads: "Play 3 matches with Wyatt and your Coalition Operator". Using and instead of as

Fix for an issue where the scoreboard could reflect inaccurate information when going from a multiplayer match to a Warzone match

Fixed a bug where some users were unable to unblock players

Fixed a bug where the ‘World Eater’ calling card appeared animated, although it should be a static image

Fix for an issue where partially watching the killcam and then skipping it, can sometimes result in reduced respawn time

Various fixes to help the Tomogunchi Turbo watch function as intended

Fixed an issue where the Stopping Round Field Upgrade could become unlimited after using two of the same weapon

WEAPONS:

Adjusted weapon stats graphs to better match rate of fire and post-launch weapon balancing

Fix for a bug where tracers could lose their impact VFX when the ammunition is changed from the default 5.56 NATO ammunition on the M4

Sniper – Thermal Scope: lowered optic resolution and reduced thermal range

Adding ‘HEI’ (High Explosive Incendiary) label to cosmetic dismembering ammo types

WARZONE:

Fix for an issue where the gas mask could become invulnerable

Fixed a bug where the yellow highlighting of your name in the Squad widget was missing from BR Buy Back

Fix for a bug where the parachute could open randomly when jumping over certain areas of the map

In BR Quads, the player's minimap icon had both the downed icon and arrow when the player started the Most Wanted contract. This has been fixed

Fixed a bug where the loot dropped from a squadmate who died in the gulag would be available for other squad members to pick up if they enter the same gulag

Fixed a bug where players will observe no ping audio from a spectator creating world pings

Various fixes for issues with Self Revive: Players may see no UI for Self Revive after buying it at a kiosk, then see the Self Revive 'Use' UI right before the player dies when downed but too late to be able to revive themselves Players may see no UI for Self Revive and when downed, they are able to use a Self Revive Players may be unable to buy a Self Revive at a kiosk stating "The player already has this item", despite not having one in their inventory



CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE:

Fixed a bug where barrels with integrated suppressors were still available

PC: