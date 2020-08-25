Black Ops Cold War release date and description potentially leaked

Dataminers have allegedly leaked the release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, along with the official description of the game from the Modern Warfare files.

With Modern Warfare's run drawing quickly to an end, Call of Duty fans have turned their attention to the next addition in the legendary FPS franchise, with Black Ops Cold War scheduled to drop later in the year.

Players spent days following clues and hints that eventually lead to the official reveal trailer, and following the release of the Modern Warfare Season 5 Reloaded patch on August 25, leakers sifting through the new files have apparently found a release date for Black Ops Cold War and the official description of the game.

According to leaker 'BKTOOR_' on Twitter, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be hitting shelves on Friday, November 13, which matches previous release windows for other titles in the franchise, while CoD games always release on Fridays.

Along with that, leakers also discovered the official description for the game inside the Modern Warfare files, which confirms that Cold War is a direct sequel to the original Black Ops title. You can read the full description below.

"The iconic Black Ops series is back with Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – the direct sequel to the original and fan-favorite Call of Duty®: Black Ops. Black Ops Cold War will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more.

As elite operatives, you will follow the trail of a shadowy figure named Perseus who is on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history. Descend into the dark center of this global conspiracy alongside iconic characters Woods, Mason and Hudson and a new cast of operatives attempting to stop plot decades in the making."

Players are eagerly awaiting their first look at Black Ops Cold War, with the game's reveal set to go live in Warzone on Wednesday, August 26, while their will also be a world premiere new look at the latest Black Ops title on the opening night of Gamescom 2020 on August 27.

Of course, all the information in this article are leaks so it should be taken with a pinch of salt, but it seems we finally have a date we can mark on our calendars for the release of Black Ops Cold War.