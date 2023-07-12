Warzone finally makes long-awaited gas mask change after 3 years

Warzone community members have complained about gas mask animations for years, and Season 4 Reloaded has finally addressed this lingering issue.

Infinity Ward controversially removed the ability to equip or unequip a gas mask in Warzone 2. Once a player enters the gas, their operator automatically equips a gas mask. A toggle option in WZ1 for gas masks increased the possibility of preserving gas masks longer and made storm traversal easier.

Some community members want the equip animation removed entirely, as it gets in the way of important actions. For example, a streamer couldn’t equip a gas mask due to a reload animation, and they lost because of it. Similarly, if a player jumps off a building and enters the storm, they fall to their death because of the gas mask animation.

The Warzone 2 devs didn’t remove the animation, but finally improved parachuting in Season 4 Reloaded.

Season 4 Reloaded makes crucial gas mask quality of life change

Buried in the Season 4 Reloaded blog post, Raven Software made a community requested quality of life change for gas masks.

“The Gas Mask animation that automatically starts while Players are airborne will be interrupted if a Player decides to pull their parachute.”

It sounds a little confusing on the first read-through. Originally, if a player was airborne and attempted to pull their parachute while in the storm, the operator prioritized the gas mask animation first, causing the operator to fall to their death.

But now, the parachute animation takes priority over equipping a gas mask.

This change does present some risks. Since the operator can’t equip a gas mask, players will take damage in the storm while parachuting.

But, at least there is no longer the fear of plummeting to an unfair death. For more, check out the full Season 4 Reloaded patch notes.