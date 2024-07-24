Warzone finally fixes Gas Mask animation in Season 5 update

In Season 5, Raven Software changes the dynamic gas mask overlay so players no longer worry about obstructed vision when not in the gas.

Warzone Season 5 brings back the iconic Superstore location, adds Redeploy Drone Beacons, and buffs and nerfs several weapons to shake up the battle royale’s meta.

In addition, the update fixes the gas mask overlay, so it will fade in and out depending on whether you are in the gas. Previously, if players equipped a gas mask, the overlay that limits their vision and cracks when damaged would always be present.

To avoid this issue, players stored the mask in their inventory and equipped it when needed. But after this update, players can always have it equipped without worrying about the obstructive overlay. Players celebrated the highly-requested quality of life change.

While happy that the change is finally here, some users questioned why it take so long to implement a simple change.

“It’s crazy that they took this long to change it,” one player responded.

Warzone content creator JGOD agreed with this sentiment and added, “It only took four years and three months, but it has finally happened in Warzone.”

Without any information, we don’t know what Infinity War has up its sleeve for Warzone in Black Ops 6. However, some players hope this quality of life change, among others, will be included in the next battle royale.

“Changes are being added as we slowly move into BO6 with the OG Inventory. W change,” a second commenter claimed.

Until Black Ops 6 launches on October 25, players can enjoy the gas mask change for the rest of this Warzone’s life cycle.